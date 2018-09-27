AFC U-16 Championship: DPR Korea, Oman march on into quarters

DPR Korea are through to the AFC U-16 Championship quarter-finals after finishing top of Group B with a 3-1 triumph over Oman at the Petaling Jaya Stadium on Thursday.

It took the North Koreans just four minutes to open the scoring when Pak Ryong-gwon stooped low to head home a freekick by Kim Jin-hyok.

12 minutes later, Kim Kang-song doubled their tally when he was left in space just inside the box and made no mistake in dispatching his shot into the back of the net, before An Phyong-il added a third when he headed home another excellent delivery by Kim Jin-hyok.

Oman managed to reduce the deficit in the 78th minute when Qusai Al-Jaradi converted from the penalty spot, but it proved to be too little too late.

Despite the defeat, Oman are also through to the quarters as Group B runners-up as they finished a point ahead of Jordan, who were remarkably beaten 5-1 by already-eliminated Yemen.

The Yemeni produced a brilliant first-half display to claim a 4-0 lead at the break, courtesy of strikes from Faisal Saif, Tamer Senan, Saad Al-Qaaod and a Mohammad Jamal Issa own-goal.

Faisal added a fifth from the spot in the 72nd minute to cap off a fine victory for his side before Jordan won a penalty of their own three minutes after, which was converted by Reziq Banihani for a consolation.