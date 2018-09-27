AFC U-16 Championship: Thailand eliminated after Tajikistan upset

Thailand have been eliminated from the AFC U-16 Championship after suffering a shock 2-1 Group A loss to Tajikistan at the UM Arena on Wednesday.

Needing a win to guarantee their place in the quarter-finals, Thailand fell behind six minutes before halftime when they gifted their opponents the lead.

Latching onto Muhammadrasul Litfullaev’s nod-down header, Ozodbek Pandiev fired away a speculative effort that was straight at Anuchid Taweesri, only for the goalkeeper to fumble the ball over his head and into his goal.

After struggling to break down a stubborn Tajik defence for much of the contest, Thailand finally equalised with nine minutes remaining when Suphanat Mueanta lined up a 25-yard freekick and drilled a shot into the bottom corner for his fourth goal of the tournament.

With Malaysia losing to Japan in the other match, a draw would have been enough to send the Thais through as runners-up.

But, just three minutes later, Amadoni Kamalov found space down the right and floated a cross over an out-of-position Anuchid, paving the way for Islom Zairov to nod home from a yard out at the back post and send Tajikistan into the last eight at Thailand’s expense.

THAILAND: Anuchid Taweesri, Arthit Bua-ngam, Kittichai Yaidee, Jakkrapong Sanmahung, Chatmongkol Ruengthanarote, Sarawut Saowaros, Thanarat Thumsen (Thanakrit Laorkai 52’), Thanarin Thumsen, Apidet Janngam (Puwannat Chote-jirachaithon 38’), Waragon Thongbai (Kittiphong Khetpara 67’), Suphanat Mueanta.

TAJIKISTAN: Mukhriddin Hasanov, Muhammadrasul Litfullaev (Shohrukh Sangov 51’), Isroil Kholov, Shahrom Nazarov, Jonibek Sharipov, Ozodbek Pandiev (Amadoni Kamalov 66’), Sharifbek Rahmatov, Nidoyor Zabirov, Emomali Ahmadkhon, Islom Zairov, Sunatullo Ismailov (Rustam Soirov 33’)