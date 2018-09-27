AFC U-16 Championship: Japan finish top as Malaysia bow out

Japan have finished top of Group A at the AFC U-16 Championship and – in the process – eliminated hosts Malaysia after claiming a 2-0 win at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium on Wednesday.

The Japanese opened the scoring eight minutes before halftime after some indecisive defending saw Malaysia fail to clear their lines, allowing Shoji Toyama to ease his opponent off the ball to find space inside the box before dispatching a shot into the far corner.

37' GOAL! 1-0 🇯🇵 Japan Toyoma breaks the deadlock for the Japanese side after Malaysia fail to clear their lines in defence!#AFCU16 pic.twitter.com/1NiJhOggat — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) September 27, 2018

To their credit, the hosts gave it their all in a bid to find an equaliser despite missing star striker Luqman Hakim, who was suspended after being sent off in their previous match against Thailand.

Nonetheless, Japan just had too much quality as they were able to keep their opponents at bay for much of the second half.

And, in the fourth minute of injury-time, they added some gloss to the scoreline as Hikaru Naruoka unleashed a 25-yard piledriver which crashed off the bar and into the back of an unfortunate Sikh Izhan Nazrel before ending up in the back of the net.

90+4' GOAL! 2-0 🇯🇵 Japan It's game over for Malaysia! Naruokia unleashes a piledriver from distance and it goes in, thanks to a deflection off the keeper! Japan are through to the knockout stage while Malaysia are out!#AFCU16 pic.twitter.com/zNoQmjWVJW — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) September 27, 2018

Japan will now face the runners-up of Group B in the quarters, where they will be joined by Tajikistan following their 2-1 upset over Thailand.

MALAYSIA: Sikh Izhan Nazrel, Ikhwan Hafizo, Ali Imran Sukari, Firdaus Ramli, Ahmad Zikri Khalili, Syukur Fariz (Raimi Shamsul 68’), Umar Hakeem, Alif Mutalib, Harith Naem, Alif Daniel (Azannis Adzri 81’), Najmuddin Akmal (Amirul Azzim Ruzki 68’).

JAPAN: Taiki Yamada, Kohshiro Sumi (Shunsuke Mito 72’), Kaito Suzuki, Riku Handa, Shinya Nakano, Ryotaro Araki (Keita Nakano 83’), Hikaru Naruoka, Asahi Yokokawa, Ryuma Nakano (Keita Ueda 87’), Shoji Toyama, Jun Nishikawa.