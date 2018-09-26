AFC U16: Malaysia-Japan match postponed due to bad weather

Heavy rain and thunderstorm wreaked havoc as the Malaysia Under-16 final Group A match against Japan at the AFC U16 Championship was postponed from Wednesday evening (4.30pm local time) to Thursday morning (11am local time).

Dark clouds were already lingering above the Bukit Jalil Stadium as early as 3.30pm, and the organizers made the decision to push the match to 4pm.

The match continued to be pushed forward to 4.30pm and 5.30pm, before it was eventually called off.

The reason the match was called off was due to the rain clogged pitch and thunderstorm at the UM Arena Stadium, where Thailand were going to play Tajikistan in the other Group A encounter.

Seeing that this was the final group match, both matches had to take place simultaneously.

Soon after the announcement was made, the players came out to acknowledge some 2,000 fans who had braved the weather.

Fans who have purchased tickets to this match, can use it for Thursday.

It was a nice touch by the boys, who circled the entire stadium to thank the supporters for their efforts.

But the Malaysian team will delight the fans only if they overcame Japan in the rescheduled kick-off on Thursday.

As of now, Lim Teong Kim’s boys are outside the top two spot, which will take them to the quarterfinals.

If they beat Japan, they could also finish as group champions and possibly have an easier tie in the quarterfinals, on paper.

Heavy rains and thunderstorms are common during the October month in Malaysia, an indicator the monsoon season is about to begin.

