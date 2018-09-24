AFC U-16 Championship: Indonesia edge towards QFs with Vietnam draw

Indonesia took a small step towards the AFC U-16 Championship quarter-finals on Monday with a 1-1 draw against Vietnam in Group C.

It was Vietnam who broke the deadlock at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium a minute after the half-hour mark when Khuat Van Khang lined up a freekick on the right and went straight for goal from all of 30 yards, producing an unstoppable effort into the top corner that had Nguyen Duy Dung beaten all ends up.

31' GOAL! 1-0 Vietnam 🇻🇳 A lovely lob from Van Khang nets what will surely go down as one of THE goals of the tournament! pic.twitter.com/D4vYqPFbMB — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) September 24, 2018

But, five minutes after the restart, the Indonesians netted what proved to be the equaliser when Amiruddin Bagus wriggled his way free down the left and played a low ball into the box, where Sutan Diego Zico nipped in ahead of Vu Tien Long before lashing a ferocious shot into the roof of the net.

50' GOAL! 1-1 Indonesia 🇮🇩 A good play from Bagus sets it up for Sutan to finish beautifully into the upper corner! 🙌#AFCU16 pic.twitter.com/1CYAPjL9yp — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) September 24, 2018

Coupled with India’s 0-0 draw with Iran earlier in the day, it is Indonesia who are now top of Group C but level on points with the Indians, while Vietnam and the Iranians both have a point each and must win their final match if they are to stand a chance of reaching the last four.

Over in Group B, Oman remain top they played out a 2-2 draw against Jordan, while DPR Korea are level with them on four points following a 1-0 triumph over Yemen.

INDONESIA: Emando Ari Sutaryadi, Amiruddin Bagas, Komang Teguh Trisnanda, Fadilah Rahman, Yudha Febrian, Brylian Aldama, Andre Oktaviansyah, David Maulana, Amanar Abdilah (Sutan Diego Zico 46’), Salman Alfarid (Hamsa Lestaluhu 33’; Mochammad Supriadi 87’), Amiruddin Bagus.

VIETNAM: Nguyen Duy Dung, Trinh Quang Truong, Vo Quoc Dan, Vu Tien Long, Giap Tuan Duong, Ngo Thanh Thai, Nguyen Van Tu, Ngo Duc Hoang, Khuat Van Khang, Ha Trung Hau, Nguyen Quoc Hoang (Dau Ngoc Thanh 70’).