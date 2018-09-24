ASEAN Roster: Zulfahmi out to win at Shahrel’s expense in Thailand; Thierry wary of Ramsay threat in Malaysia Cup

FOX Sports Asia brings you the weekly match schedules of the ASEAN football stars who are plying their trade in Thailand and Malaysia.

As expected, Thai League 1 titans Buriram United FC clinched their second consecutive league title after seeing off Police Tero FC.

Brazilian Diogo was once again the dangerman for the Thunder Castles, rounding Silver Shields Dragons’ goalkeeper Nont Muangngam after running onto an Oswaldo’s pass in the tenth-minute for the lead. The 2-0 win was all but confirmed 16 minutes from time as defender Korrakod Wiriyaudomsiri popped up to score from the rebound after Osvaldo’s initial effort.

With three league games to spare, Buriram United have wrapped up the title and can now focus on the Thai FA Cup semis where they take on Sisaket FC in midweek before hosting Pattaya United at the weekend in the league.

But all eyes will be on the mouthwatering opening matchup between Chonburi FC and Nakhon Ratchasima FC with the league title done and dusted.

It promises to be intriguing battle with the Sharks and midfielder Zulfahmi Arifin keen to continue their winning ways after notching up their first win in three games against Ubon UMT United FC. However, the Swat Cats along with striker Shahrel Fikri will be standing in ninth-placed Chonburi’s way.

Who will triumph in this mini international rivalry between Singapore international Zulfahmi and Malaysia international Shahrel?

Meanwhile in the Malaysia Cup, Pahang FA was indebted to their own Singapore international Safuwan Baharudin in their quarter-finals first-leg tie with Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) FC.

The Lions midfielder popped up with an injury-time header to even out Southern Tigers’ opener from Gonzalo Cabrera for a 1-1 draw with all to play for in the second leg at the Larkin Stadium this weekend.

In the other cup quarter-finals, Thierry Chantha Bin and Terengganu FC hold the advantage over Iain Ramsay and Felda United FC going into their second-game.

The Turtles and defensive midfield honcho Thierry are holding a 2-1 lead from the first leg at Tun Abdul Razak Stadium, with the Fighters and midfielder Iain Ramsay desperate to put things right!

Can Filipino international Ramsay help the 2018 Malaysia Premier League champions past Terengganu and the ever-reliable Cambodian international Thierry?

Weekly Match Schedules (24 to 30 September)

MYANMAR

Aung Thu (Police Tero FC)

Police Tero vs Ratchaburi Mitr Phol FC – 30 September 2000HKT

Kyaw Ko Ko (Chiangrai United FC) **Injured**

Ratchaburi Mitr Phol FC vs Chiangrai United – 26 September 2000HKT (FA Cup semi-finals)

Chiangrai United vs Ubon UMT United FC – 30 September 1900HKT

Nanda Lin Kyaw Chit (PT Prachuap FC)

PT Prachuap vs Chainat Hornbill FC – 29 September 2000HKT

Aung Kyaw Naing (Angthong FC)

Samut Sakhon FC vs Angthong – 29 September 1900HKT

Kaung Sett Naing (Samut Sakhon FC)

Samut Sakhon vs Angthong FC – 29 September 1900HKT

PHILIPPINES

Javier Patino (Buriram United FC)

Sisaket FC vs Buriram United – 26 September 2000HKT (FA Cup semi-finals)

Buriram United vs Pattaya United FC – 29 September 1900HKT

Hikaru Minegishi (Pattaya United FC)

Buriram United FC vs Pattaya United – 29 September 1900HKT

Michael Falkesgaard (Bangkok United FC)

Bangkok United vs Air Force Central FC – 29 September 2000HKT

Mark Hartmann (Ratchaburi Mitr Phol FC)

Police Tero FC vs Ratchaburi Mitr Phol – 30 September 2000HKT

Chima Uzoka (Chainat Hornbill FC)

PT Prachuap FC vs Chainat Hornbill – 29 September 2000HKT

Iain Ramsay (Felda United FC)

Felda United vs Terengganu FC – 28 September 2100HKT

CAMBODIA

Thierry Chantha Bin (Terengganu FC)

Felda United FC vs Terengganu – 28 September 2100HKT

VIETNAM

Michael Nguyen (Air Force Central FC)

Bangkok United FC vs Air Force Central – 29 September 2000HKT

MALAYSIA

Shahrel Fikri (Nakhon Ratchasima FC)

Chonburi FC vs Nakhon Ratchasima – 29 September 1845HKT

Curran Ferns (Sukhothai FC)

Sukhothai vs Muangthong United FC – 30 September 1900HKT

SINGAPORE

Zulfahmi Arifin (Chonburi FC)

Chonburi vs Nakhon Ratchasima FC – 29 September 1845HKT

Gabriel Quak (Navy FC)

Navy vs Port FC – 29 September 2100HKT

Hassan Sunny (Army United FC)

Nongbua Pitchaya FC vs Army United – 29 September 1900HKT

Izwan Mahbud (Nongbua Pitchaya FC)

Nongbua Pitchaya vs Army United FC – 29 September 1900HKT

Baihakki Khaizan (Udon Thani FC)

Udon Thani vs Krabi FC – 29 September 1900HKT

Faris Ramli (PKNS FC)

Perak FA vs PKNS – 25 September 2100HKT

Safuwan Baharudin (Pahang FA)

JDT FC vs Pahang – 29 September 2100HKT

Hariss Harun (JDT FC)

JDT vs Pahang FA – 29 September 2100HKT

INDONESIA

Terens Puhiri (Port FC)

Navy FC vs Port – 29 September 2100HKT

Ryuji Utomo (PTT Rayong FC)

Rayong FC vs PTT Rayong – 29 September 1900HKT

Rudolof Yanto Basna (Khon Kaen FC)

Khon Kaen vs Chiangmai FC – 29 September 1900HKT

Watch all three FOX Sports channels live on the FOX+ app.

For more info on FOX+ click here or to start your *free 30 day trial download the FOX+ app.

* FOX+ is available in select territories