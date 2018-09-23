Thai League 1: Bangkok Glass, Chonburi claim vital wins

Bangkok Glass took a big step towards preserving their Thai League 1 status on Sunday after claiming a 5-2 win over Air Force Central.

A first-half double from David Bala put the Glass Rabbits firmly in control of proceedings, before Chakkit Laptrakul added a third four minutes after the restart.

Yotsak Chaowana pulled one back for the hosts in the 53rd but a Surachat Sareepim strike and an Ernesto Amantegui own-goal in the final eight minutes effectively ended the contest, before Greg Houla added another consolation for already-relegated Air Force in injury-time.

With the win, Bangkok Glass are three points clear of the relegation zone with just three games remaining in the season.

Likewise, Chonburi are a point above in 9th place after recording a 2-1 win over Ubon UMT United.

Kroekrit Thaweekarn was the hero for the Sharks as he scored either side of halftime, while the hosts’ only goal came from Korrawit Tasa.

Having seen their faint title hopes officially ended with Buriram United’s win over Police Tero, second-place Bangkok United slumped to a 3-2 defeat to Sukhothai.

Finally, Navy’s top-flight stay will end after four years as they became the third team – following in the footsteps of Air Force and Ubon UMT United – to have their relegation confirmed with a 2-2 draw against Chiangrai United.

Needing a victory if they were to have any chance of preserving their T1 status, Navy twice took the lead courtesy of goals from Amadou Ouattara and Vitor Junior.

But, on both occasions, Chiangrai hit back through Akarawin Sawasdee and Bill to condemn their opponents to second-tier football in 2019.

