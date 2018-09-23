Yangon United crowned Myanmar National League champions

Yangon United have reclaimed their place at the top of the Myanmar National League after sealing the title with a 4-0 win over Southern Myanmar on Sunday.

Maung Maung Lwin got the Lions on their way with a 29th-minute opener, before Kyaw Zin Oo doubled their advantage a minute before the break.

Kyaw Zin Oo was on target once more a minute after the hour mark to make it 3-0, and the rout was completed with 13 minutes remaining courtesy of a Soe Min Naing strike.

The result was enough to see Yangon finish the campaign a point above last season’s champions Shan United, who did their best to retain the title as they defeated Myawady 2-1 courtesy of goals from Zaw Lin and Nay Lin Tun.

The success also means Yangon – who last emerged champions in 2015 – now move ahead of Yadanarbon with five league titles to their name, with both sides previously tied on four each.

Meanwhile, Hantharwady United and Yadanarbon both sealed top-five finishes with emphatic 5-0 and 3-0 victories over Ayeyawady United and Sagaing United respectively, while Rakhine United defeated Magway 2-0.

Photo credit: Myanmar National League