Buriram United seal Thai League 1 crown with win over Police Tero

Buriram United have been crowned champions of Thai League 1 for the second consecutive season after beating Police Tero 2-0 on Sunday.

Diogo opened the scoring for the Thunder Castle after ten minutes when he ran onto an inventive pass by Oswaldo and held off a challenge from Chompong Buangam, before rounding Nont Muangngam to slot into an unguarded net.

And, with 16 minutes remaining, Korrakod Wiriyaudomsiri put the result beyond doubt as he scored on the rebound after Osvaldo’s initial effort had crashed back off the woodwork.

The result was enough to see Buriram claim the title with three games remaining as they moved 12 points clear at the top of the table.

Although second-placed Bangkok United can mathematically still finish level on points, they will lose out by virtue of their inferior head-to-head record.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Muangthong United were unable to hold on to a winning position as a late collapse saw them lose 2-1 at Chainat Hornbill.

The Twin Qilins were initially headed to victory after Sarach Yooyen fired them ahead in the 36th minute, only for the match to be turned on its head by late goals from Santipap Ratniyom (82’) and Parinya Utapao (90+2’).

Finally, Cleiton Silva and Chananan Pombuppha were both on target in the second half as Suphanburi beat Port 2-0, Malaysia international Shahrel Fikri Fauzi was on target for Nakhon Ratchasima as they drew 3-3 with PT Prachuap, while Pattaya United and Ratchaburi Mitr Phol played out a 2-2 draw.

Photo credit: Buriram United FC