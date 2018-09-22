AFC U-16 Championship: Korea Republic cruise past Australia

Korea Republic are up and running at the AFC U-16 Championship after claiming a comfortable 3-0 win over Australia at the Petaling Jaya Stadium on Saturday evening.

It initially looked as though there would be no separating the two teams in the first half, until Choi Min-seo popped up to break the deadlock a minute before the break.

Seven minutes after the restart, Hong Yun-sang made it 2-0 to the South Koreans before Choi added his second of the evening to seal a commanding victory.

The result means it is Korea Republic who are currently top of Group D ahead of defending champions Iraq, who also began their campaign with a win as they defeated Afghanistan 2-1 earlier in the day.

Hussein Sadeq and Abdulrazzaq Subaihawi were both on target for the Iraqis while Afghanistan’s consolation came courtesy of a Ali Zahidi strike, with all the goals coming in a frenetic opening 15 minutes of the contest at the UM Arena Stadium.

Korea Republic and Iraq can now both seal their place in the quarter-finals on Tuesday if they beat the Afghans and Australians respectively.