FAS chief Lim: Foundations in place for Singapore football excellence

Football Association of Singapore president Lim Kia Tong believes the past year has seen foundations laid for the organisation to go on to achieve “football excellence”.

Lim, who took over at the helm last April, was speaking as the FAS held its 36th Annual Congress on Saturday morning.

Having touched on key highlights from the past year, Lim went on to share his optimism for the future in his conclusion.

“In the past year, we have laid the foundations to achieve our shared goal for Singapore football,” said the FAS chief.

“And in the coming year we will be fine-tuning our plans to ensure that we can make a positive difference in Singapore football and together, achieve our common goal of football excellence.”

One of the major initiatives introduced after Lim and his team were elected as the FAS’ new leaders last year was the revamp of Singapore’s top-tier competition, which was rebranded from the S.League to the Singapore Premier League.

“Six months into the SPL, we are pleased to see that some of the changes we implemented have borne fruit.”

The next major assignment for the national team is the upcoming AFF Suzuki Cup in November, although the Lions are not expected to be genuine contenders for top honours.

While Singapore’s favourite footballing son, Fandi Ahmad, is currently in charge of the team as an interim head coach, the search for a long-term successor to V. Sundramoorthy is still in process.

“This is a period of transition for the national team, as we are also on the lookout for a national team head coach,” explained Lim.

“The search is ongoing, with a panel to help us in the selection process, [and] the decision on the national team head coach will be announced in due course.

“The focus now of course is on November’s AFF Suzuki Cup. Admittedly, we have not been performing to expectations at the competition in recent years.

“However, this is a new start and I believe all of us present at the friendlies [against Mauritius and Fiji] could sense the determination and spirit in the national team to achieve better results in this tournament.”