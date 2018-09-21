AFC U-16 Championship: Indonesia up and running; Vietnam beaten

Indonesia got their 2018 AFC U-16 Championship campaign off to a winning start as they beat Iran 2-0 on Friday.

Amiruddin Bagus got Indonesia off to a dream start after just four minutes, when he found space inside the area to meet Mohammad Supriadi’s left-wing cross with a clinical first-time finish into the back of the net.

And, in the first minute of injury-time, Amiruddin Bagas – twin brother of Bagus – sealed the win as he latched on a loose ball on the edge of the box and brilliantly dancing his way past three defenders before lashing a shot home.

The victory means Indonesia are top of Group C after the opening round of matches, but there was no such joy for Vietnam as they were beaten 1-0 by India.

It initially looked like a stalemate was on the cards with both sides failing to find the breakthrough for much of the contest.

But, six minutes from time, a good dribble by Vikram Partap saw him eventually felled inside the area by Dang Tuan Phong, leaving the referee with no option but to point to the spot.

It was Vikram who picked himself up and embraced the big moment, converting from 12 yards to win it for India.

Over in Group B, it is Oman who claimed the early lead at the top as they beat Yemen 2-0, while DPR Korea and Jordan played out a 2-2 draw.