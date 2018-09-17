ASEAN Roster: Aung Thu faces Patino in Thai title decider; Safuwan set for Hariss reunion in Malaysia Cup

FOX Sports Asia brings you the weekly match schedules of the ASEAN football stars who are plying their trade in Thailand and Malaysia.

Reigning Thai League 1 champions Buriram United are just one win away from retaining their domestic crown after dealing a heavy 3-0 defeat to arch-rivals Muangthong United.

The Thunder Castle’s Osvaldo broke the deadlock six minutes before half-time and the Brazilian player struck again in the 70th minute – slotting home teammate Jakkaphan Kaewprom’s through-ball past opposing goalie Kampol Pathom-attakul. Heberty still had time to miss from the spot for the Kirins before Buriram sub Yoo Jun-soo headed home to maintain their nine-point lead at the top.

With a League Cup semi-final tie in midweek, the Thunder Castle will shift their focus to cup opponents Bangkok Glass FC before possibly wrapping up this season’s Thai League 1 trophy when they host Police Tero FC on Saturday.

The Silver Shields Dragons are on a three-match losing streak with Burmese striker Aung Thu breaking his dry spell in front of goal against Pattaya United. Similarly, Filipino striker Javier Patino also got off the mark for Buriram United recently against Sukhothai FC with his maiden club goal.

Over in Malaysia, the Malaysia Cup moves into the knockout stages after Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) sealed their place in the final eight.

The Southern Tigers, who qualified as Group C winners, endured a slow start and had to wait till the second half for midfielder Gonzalo Cabrera to gift them the advantage from the spot. Safawi Rashid then converted a stunning freekick in the 70th minute to take the pressure off the Malaysia Super League champions before capping off his man-of-the-match performance with a fiercely-struck penalty.

With the cup knockout stages beckoning, JDT will need to find a way past domestic rivals Pahang FA in their upcoming quarter-finals.

The Elephants, who still have to navigate past Sabah FA tonight, will be sweating on the fitness of defensive midfielder Safuwan Baharudin after the Singapore international went off injured in his country’s draw with Mauritius.

If Safuwan does recover in time for Saturday’s clash with JDT, he will be lining up in midfield opposite a familiar face as he is reunited with JDT midfield enforcer, and Lions captain, Hariss Harun.

Weekly Match Schedules (17 to 23 September)

MYANMAR

Aung Thu (Police Tero FC)

Buriram United FC vs Police Tero – 22 September 2100HKT

Kyaw Ko Ko (Chiangrai United FC) **Injured**

Nakhon Ratchasima FC vs Chiangrai United – 18 September 2000HKT (League Cup semi-finals)

Chiangrai United vs Navy FC – 23 September 1900HKT

Nanda Lin Kyaw Chit (PT Prachuap FC)

Nakhon Ratchasima FC vs PT Prachuap – 22 September 2000HKT

Aung Kyaw Naing (Angthong FC)

Angthong vs Sisaket FC – 23 September 1900HKT

Kaung Sett Naing (Samut Sakhon FC)

Samut Sakhon vs Udon Thani FC – 22 September 1900HKT

PHILIPPINES

Javier Patino (Buriram United FC)

Buriram United vs Bangkok Glass FC – 19 September 2000HKT (League Cup semi-finals)

Buriram United vs Police Tero FC – 22 September 2100HKT

Hikaru Minegishi (Pattaya United FC)

Pattaya United vs Ratchaburi Mitr Phol FC – 22 September 1845HKT

Michael Falkesgaard (Bangkok United FC)

Bangkok United vs Sukhothai FC – 23 September 2000HKT

Mark Hartmann (Ratchaburi Mitr Phol FC)

Pattaya United FC vs Ratchaburi Mitr Phol – 22 September 1845HKT

Chima Uzoka (Chainat Hornbill FC)

Chainat Hornbill vs Muangthong United FC – 22 September 2000HKT

Iain Ramsay (Felda United FC)

Felda United vs Terengganu FC – 21 September TBD

CAMBODIA

Thierry Chantha Bin (Terengganu FC)

Felda United vs Terengganu FC – 21 September TBD

VIETNAM

Michael Nguyen (Air Force Central FC)

Air Force Central vs Bangkok Glass FC – 23 September 1900HKT

MALAYSIA

Shahrel Fikri (Nakhon Ratchasima FC)

Nakhon Ratchasima vs PT Prachuap FC – 22 September 2000HKT

Curran Ferns (Sukhothai FC)

Bangkok United FC vs Sukhothai – 23 September 2000HKT

SINGAPORE

Zulfahmi Arifin (Chonburi FC)

Ubon UMT United FC vs Chonburi – 23 September 2000HKT

Gabriel Quak (Navy FC)

Chiangrai United FC vs Navy – 23 September 1900HKT

Hassan Sunny (Army United FC)

Army United vs Lampang FC – 23 September 1900HKT

Izwan Mahbud (Nongbua Pitchaya FC)

Kasetsart FC vs Nongbua Pitchaya – 23 September 1900HKT

Baihakki Khaizan (Udon Thani FC)

Samut Sakhon FC vs Udon Thani – 22 September 1900HKT

Faris Ramli (PKNS FC)

Perak FA vs PKNS – 21 September TBD

Safuwan Baharudin (Pahang FA)

Sabah FA vs Pahang – 17 September 2015HKT

Pahang vs JDT FC – 21 September TBD

Hariss Harun (JDT FC)

Pahang FA vs JDT – 21 September TBD

INDONESIA

Terens Puhiri (Port FC)

Port vs Suphanburi FC – 22 September 1900HKT

Ryuji Utomo (PTT Rayong FC)

Chiangmai FC vs PTT Rayong – 22 September 1900HKT

Rudolof Yanto Basna (Khon Kaen FC)

Thai Honda FC vs Khon Kaen – 23 September 1900HKT

