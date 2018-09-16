Thai League 1: Buriram down Muangthong to move one win from title

Buriram United are now one win away from retaining the Thai League 1 title after cruising to a 3-0 win over rivals Muangthong United at the SCG Stadium on Sunday.

The Thunder Castle took the lead six minutes before halftime when Osvaldo broke free down the right and his low cross ricocheted off a defender before falling at the feet of Korrakod Wiriyaudomsiri, who made no mistake in finding the bottom corner with the help of a deflection.

Then, in the 70th minute, Osvaldo doubled their lead when he raced onto a visionary through-pass by Jakkaphan Kaewprom before coolly finishing past Kampol Pathom-attakul.

Muangthong did have a golden opportunity to pull one back in the first minute of injury-time when the usually-lethal Heberty stepped up to the spot after they had been awarded a penalty, only for opposition keeper Siwarak Tedsungnoen to guess right and keep out the Brazilian’s effort with a good save.

And, in the fourth minute of injury-time, substitute Yoo Jun-soo was left unmarked inside the box to head home Korrakod’s inch-perfect left-wing delivery and complete the rout.

The win sees Buriram maintain their nine-point lead at the top of the table with just three games remaining and – given their better head-to-head record with Bangkok United, who are the only side capable of stopping them now – a win over Police Tero next Saturday will be enough to wrap up a second consecutive T1 crown.

On their part, Bangkok United kept the title race going for at least another week as they claimed a 4-2 triumph over Chonburi at the Chonburi Stadium.

The visitors never looked in danger of dropping points as they cruised to a three-goal lead by halftime, courtesy of goals from Putthinan Wannasri, Everton and Sanrawat Dechmitr, although Bajram Nebihi did pull one back for the Sharks five minutes after the restart.

Nonetheless, Robson netted in the 82nd minute to end any hopes of a late fightback by the hosts, who did grab another consolation in the first minute of injury-time via a Phanuphong Phonsa strike.

Sunday’s other matches saw Ratchaburi Mitr Phol beat Chainat Hornbill 2-1, while Navy held PT Prachuap to a 1-1 draw.

Photo credit: Buriram United FC