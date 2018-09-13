AFC could introduce new tournament similar to Nations League

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) are seriously considering the possibility of introducing a UEFA styled Nations League tournament in 2021 to spice up the matches in the Asian region.

“We are studying the Nations League not because another party have organized it, but because we are in a phase where we have to re-evaluate our competitions. Previously, FIFA and UEFA have indeed submitted proposals on the Nations League,” Asian Football Confederation (AFC) secretary-general Datuk Windsor John Paul told Bernama.

UEFA recently introduced the Nations League, a new national team competition that replaces friendlies with competitive matches.

It also allows nations to play against equally ranked teams.

As a result, the inaugural tournament which kicked off last weekend saw World Cup champions France play Netherlands, Portugal faced off against Italy and England hosted Spain.

The motive is to make for more exciting viewing for the fans when the international break kicks in, while also offering a potential route to the UEFA 2020.

While same motive of playing equally strong teams may not necessarily benefit ASEAN countries who are still behind the likes of Japan, South Korea and Iran, the AFC will have to find a way to include all major football playing countries when they introduce this new tournament.

“We have to make a careful assessment and discuss with our member countries through the Competitions Committee. If this competition improves the quality of the teams and helps development, it is not something that should be viewed seriously,” added Windsor.

If this new AFC initiative is inclusive of all the Asian powerhouses, it will benefit the likes of Malaysia and Singapore who have always had problems finding quality opponents in warm-up matches.

This year, Malaysia have played the likes of Bhutan, Mongolia and Fiji who are made up of part-timers, as they gear up for the AFF Suzuki Cup in November.

Singapore have also played nations with less interest in football like Maldives, Mauritius and Fiji.