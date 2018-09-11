Korea Republic draw with Chile to stay unbeaten under Bento

Korea Republic have maintained their unbeaten start to life under new coach Paulo Bento after playing out a 0-0 draw with Chile at the Suwon World Cup Stadium.

Despite the friendly nature of Tuesday’s match, both sides were certainly up for the fight from the opening whistle and it did not take long for South Korean star Son Heung-min to find himself on the receiving end of a few tasty challenges.

With one eye on building towards next January’s AFC Asian Cup, the hosts looked like they meant business by sending out a strong line-up boasting Son, Ki Sung-yueng, Hwang Hee-chan and rejuvenated striker Hwang Ui-jo.

Likewise, despite missing Manchester United striker Alexis Sanchez, Chile still sent out big names such as Arturo Vidal, Gary Medal and Mauricio Isla.

Nonetheless, neither side were able to find the breakthrough in the 90 minutes, although both coaches are likely to have plenty of positives to take from the match.

Bento, in particular, has now began his reign on a positive note after a 2-0 debut triumph over Costa Rica last Friday, and can now look forward to upcoming games against Uruguay and Panama next month.

KOREA REPUBLIC: Kim Jin-hyeon, Lee Yong (Kim Moon-hwan 89’), Jang Hyun-soo, Kim Young-gwon, Hong Chul (Yun Suk-young 31’), Jung Woo-young (Hwang In-beom 74’), Ki Sung-yueng, Hwang Hee-chan (Moon Seon-min 86’), Nam Tae-hee (Lee Jae-sung 64’), Son Heung-min, Hwang Ui-jo (Ji Dong-won 58’).

CHILE: Gabriel Arias, Mauricio Isla, Igor Lichnovsky, Guillermo Maripan, Miiko Albornoz (Paulo Diaz 66’), Gary Medel, Diego Valdes, Arturo Vidal (Pablo Hernandez 74’), Angelo Sagal (Martin Rodriguez 87’), Diego Rubio (Ignacio Geraldino 58’), Charles Aranguiz (Erick Pulgar 46’).