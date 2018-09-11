Rejuvenated Daniels seeks glory overseas to follow Etheridge’s footsteps

After Neil Etheridge’s debut with Cardiff City in the Premier League, another individual wants to follow his footsteps and has already started the long road to it, he is Kenshiro Daniels.

A former player of Kaya FC-Iloilo, Daniels moved overseas after parting ways with the team last June 19, 2018, two weeks after he played his last game and scored for his local club. Since moving overseas, Daniels has been looking for a club to settle in with to follow his compatriot’s footsteps.

“I’ve been training at clubs in Spanish Segunda B and English League 1 and League 2. Most recently, I was at Fleetwood Town. I felt like I trained very well. It was a positive week and it definitely helped me adjust to the pace and physicality of the English game a bit more,” Daniels said through an online chat. He then followed by saying,”The whole European experience thus far has certainly improved aspects of my game”.

📽 | It was great to welcome young player Kenshiro Daniels to @PoolfootFarm last week! Ken is a member of the Philippines national team which qualified for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup 🇵🇭#OnwardTogether pic.twitter.com/molDAv9qVp — Fleetwood Town FC (@ftfc) September 5, 2018

Not only was he doing trials with the said teams, he’s been working on his skills recently by dropping by the Ben Herd Pro Performance Academy. BHPP is an academy specializing in honing the skills of footballers plying their trades to make it to the big leagues. The academy produced talents like Luke O’Nien who currently plays for Sunderland AFC, so having experienced an academy like this gives Daniels a really big boost.

It’s not everyday an international player comes in to training. Great having @Kenchurro in today training alongside our @BHPPAcademy Players. Good luck in his upcoming trials!! — Ben Herd (@BenHerd) August 24, 2018

Talking about following the footsteps of Etheridge, Daniels currently trains with Crawley Town Football Club, an English League 2 side. “It would be a great next step for my career if I could impress here. The club recently brought in a new manager, so everyone has a clean slate,” said Daniels regarding his future with Crawley.

“It has always been a lifelong dream of mine to play in the English Premier League. It’s all I dreamed of as a kid and with Neil paving the way, it shows with hardwork and perseverance that anything is possible, especially in the football world,” Kenshiro said regarding the road paved by Etheridge towards premiership. He also mentioned, “Right now I’m aiming to do the best that I possibly can and improve myself constantly- and if in future this allows me to follow his footsteps and make it to the English Premier League, it would be extremely satisfying knowing that my hardwork paid off”.

The 23-year old striker did not forget home as well as he’d still open himself up for possibilities of suiting up for the three stars and a sun should the new gaffer, Scott Cooper calls him. “I’m not quite sure when I’ll be back in the Philippines but I’m always available for the new gaffer if he calls me up. Hopefully next time I’m in the Philippines, it’s for the national team!” said by Kenshiro.

Giving his final thoughts, Daniels said, “For now, I will keep grinding it out and working my way into a good team to further my career and have my chance to impress the new gaffer. I am determined to give myself every opportunity to play at the AFC Asian Cup 2019”.

With his career raring to go abroad, only time can tell us if another Filipino footballer will make it to the big stage to follow Big Neil’s path. This will be a big boost to the nation’s image in terms of football and could raise the quality of competition locally, allowing the locals to achieve greatness without leaving the country.

Photo Credits: Kaya Futbol Club Official Facebook Page