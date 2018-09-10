Ha Noi wrap up V.League 1 title with five games to spare

Ha Noi have been crowned champions of V.League 1 with five games to spare after claiming an unassailable 16-point lead following Sunday’s 2-0 triumph over Song Lam Nghe An.

Following a goalless first half at the Hang Day Stadium, Hoang Vu Samson opened the scoring for the hosts in the 61st minute before adding a second in the third minute of injury-time to put the result beyond doubt.

The win means that there is now no way second-placed Sanna Khanh Hoa BVN can catch Ha Noi despite them also winning on Sunday, as they beat Nam Dinh 2-1.

By wrapping up the title, Ha Noi are also guaranteed a return to continental football following a year’s absence and should be entering the AFC Champions League at the second preliminary round of qualifying, with a spot in the AFC Cup their consolation should they fail to qualify for Asia’s premier club competition.

Goals from Lam Ti Phong and Nguyen Hoang Quoc Chi put Sanna Khanh Hoa firmly in control of proceedings, although they did have to endure a nervy finish to the contest as Pham Van Quy pulled one back for the hosts just after the hour mark.

Elsewhere, Rimario Gordon hit a hat-trick to help FLC Thanh Hoa beat Hoang Anh Gia Lai 3-0, SHB Da Nang recorded a 2-1 win over XSKT Can Tho, while Nguyen Van Ngo and Dominique Da Sylva were both on target in the second half as Sai Gon beat Becamex Binh Duong 2-0.

Photo credit: VPF