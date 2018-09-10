ASEAN Roster: Zulfahmi & Nanda Lin Kyaw Chit to clash; Shahdan to play for pride against Ramsay

FOX Sports Asia brings you the weekly match schedules of the ASEAN football stars who are plying their trade in Thailand and Malaysia.

It was back to usual business for reigning league champs Buriram United in the Thai League 1 over the weekend as they claimed a 2-0 win over Nakhon Ratchasima FC.

The Thunder Castles grabbed the lead in the 32nd minute when Brazilian striker got on the end of compatriot Osvaldo’s cut-back to guide it past the Swat Cats’ goalkeeper Samuel Cunningham. The league’s current top goalscorer then doubled his side’s advantage midway through the second period to edge Buriram closer to another title.

Following the result, Buriram still hold a comfortable nine-point lead over second-placed Bangkok United. The Thunder Castles take on Sukhothai FC in midweek before locking horns with arch rivals Muangthong United on Sunday!

While all eyes will be fixed on the Muangthong-Buriram match, Chonburi FC midfielder Zulfahmi Arifin will have his gaze firmly fixed on goal in order to secure a much-needed three points over Bangkok United.

But the Bangkok Angels, who are Buriram’s closest title contenders, can lay claim to having the toughest defence in the league – with Filipino international shot-stopper Michael Falkesgaard standing tall between the sticks. Can Singapore international Zulfahmi find his way around Falkesgaard to score?

Moving on to Malaysia, the Malaysia Cup group stage is almost over with the last group fixture being played this weekend.

Last year’s Malaysia Cup winner Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) FC faces a tricky path to qualify for the quarter-finals. The current Malaysia Super League champions, who trail leader MISC-MIFA and second-placed Kedah FA by two points, sit in third place in Group C with six points. The Southern Tigers will take on Group C leader MISC-MIFA at the Shah Alam Stadium on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Felda United FC will be looking to keep their impressive cup form going as Filipino midfielder Iain Ramsay and co make the journey to the Hang Jebat Stadium to face Melaka United FC.

The Sang Kancil, who have no chance of progressing on in the cup, will be playing for pride with Singapore international Shahdan Sulaiman expected to return to the starting XI. Who will gain the upper hand in this sneak preview of their AFF Suzuki Cup Group B clash?

Weekly Match Schedules (10 to 16 September)

MYANMAR

Aung Thu (Police Tero FC)

Pattaya United FC vs Police Tero – 12 September 2000HKT

Police Tero vs Air Force Central FC – 15 September 2000HKT

Kyaw Ko Ko (Chiangrai United FC) **Injured**

Chiangrai United vs Port FC – 12 September 1845HKT

Bangkok Glass FC vs Chiangrai United – 15 September 2000HKT

Nanda Lin Kyaw Chit (PT Prachuap FC)

PT Prachuap vs Chonburi FC – 12 September 1900HKT

Navy FC vs PT Prachuap – 16 September 2000HKT

Aung Kyaw Naing (Angthong FC)

Angthong vs Chiangmai FC – 12 September 2000HKT

PTT Rayong FC vs Angthong – 15 September 1900HKT

Kaung Sett Naing (Samut Sakhon FC)

Thai Honda FC vs Samut Sakhon – 12 September 1900HKT

Trat FC vs Samut Sakhon – 16 September 1900HKT

PHILIPPINES

Javier Patino (Buriram United FC)

Buriram United vs Sukhothai FC – 12 September 2000HKT

Muangthong United FC vs Buriram United – 16 September 2000HKT

Hikaru Minegishi (Pattaya United FC)

Pattaya United vs Police Tero FC – 12 September 2000HKT

Sukhothai FC vs Pattaya United – 15 September 2100HKT

Michael Falkesgaard (Bangkok United FC)

Bangkok United vs Ubon UMT United FC – 12 September 2100HKT

Chonburi FC vs Bangkok United – 16 September 1900HKT

Mark Hartmann (Ratchaburi Mitr Phol FC)

Ratchaburi Mitr Phol vs Muangthong United FC – 12 September 1900HKT

Ratchaburi Mitr Phol vs Chainat Hornbill FC – 16 September 1900HKT

Chima Uzoka (Chainat Hornbill FC)

Chainat Hornbill vs Bangkok Glass FC – 12 September 1845HKT

Ratchaburi Mitr Phol FC vs Chainat Hornbill – 16 September 1900HKT

Iain Ramsay (Felda United FC)

Melaka United FC vs Felda United – 15 September 2100HKT

CAMBODIA

Thierry Chantha Bin (Terengganu FC)

Terengganu vs Kuala Lumpur FA – 15 September 2100HKT

VIETNAM

Michael Nguyen (Air Force Central FC)

Air Force Central vs Suphanburi FC – 12 September 2100HKT

Police Tero FC vs Air Force Central – 15 September 2000HKT

MALAYSIA

Shahrel Fikri (Nakhon Ratchasima FC)

Nakhon Ratchasima vs Navy FC – 12 September 2000HKT

Port FC vs Nakhon Ratchasima – 15 September 1900HKT

Curran Ferns (Sukhothai FC)

Buriram United FC vs Sukhothai – 12 September 2000HKT

Sukhothai vs Pattaya United FC – 15 September 2100HKT

SINGAPORE

Zulfahmi Arifin (Chonburi FC)

PT Prachuap FC vs Chonburi – 12 September 1900HKT

Chonburi vs Bangkok United FC – 16 September 1900HKT

Gabriel Quak (Navy FC)

Nakhon Ratchasima FC vs Navy – 12 September 2000HKT

Navy vs PT Prachuap FC – 16 September 2000HKT

Hassan Sunny (Army United FC)

Army United vs Sisaket FC – 12 September 1900HKT

Kasetsart FC vs Army United – 15 September 2000HKT

Izwan Mahbud (Nongbua Pitchaya FC)

PTT Rayong FC vs Nongbua Pitchaya – 12 September 2000HKT

Nongbua Pitchaya vs Rayong FC – 15 September 1900HKT

Baihakki Khaizan (Udon Thani FC)

Sisaket FC vs Udon Thani FC – 16 September 2000HKT

Faris Ramli (PKNS FC)

PKNS vs PDRM FA – 15 September 2100HKT

Safuwan Baharudin (Pahang FA)

Sabah FA vs Pahang FA – 16 September 2100HKT

Shahdan Sulaiman (Melaka United FC)

Melaka United vs Felda United FC – 15 September 2100HKT

Hariss Harun (JDT FC)

MISC-MIFA vs JDT – 16 September 2100HKT

INDONESIA

Terens Puhiri (Port FC)

Chiangrai United FC vs Port – 12 September 1845HKT

Port FC vs Nakhon Ratchasima – 15 September 1900HKT

Andik Vermansyah (Kedah FA)

Kelantan FA vs Kedah – 16 September 2100HKT

Evan Dimas (Selangor FA)

PKNP FC vs Selangor – 16 September 2100HKT

Ryuji Utomo (PTT Rayong FC)

PTT Rayong vs Nongbua Pitchaya FC – 12 September 2000HKT

PTT Rayong vs Angthong FC – 15 September 1900HKT

Rudolof Yanto Basna (Khon Kaen FC)

Khon Kaen vs Rayong FC – 12 September 1900HKT

David Laly (Felcra FC)

Felcra vs Perak FA – 15 September 2100HKT

