Thai League 1: Chatree doubles hands Bangkok Glass vital win

Veteran striker Chatree Chimtalay came off the bench to devastating effect as his brace handed Bangkok Glass a 2-1 win over Ratchaburi Mitr Phol in Thai League 1 on Sunday.

Following a goalless first half at the Leo Stadium, it was the visitors who drew first blood courtesy of a Kang Soo-il strike in the 67th minute.

But, just six minutes after coming on for Sarawut Masuk, Chatree equalised when he latched onto Surachat Sareepim’s clever layoff and dispatched a left-footed effort into the bottom corner in the 72nd minute.

Then, just four minutes later, the 34-year-old struck again, converting from close range after a good run and cross down the right by Thitipan Puangchan to complete the comeback for his side.

The win means the Glass Rabbits climb up to 10th spot although, with five out of the T1’s 18 teams set to be relegated this year, they are only three points away from the relegation zone.

Over at the Singha Stadium, Chiangrai United overcame PT Prachuap in a five-goal thriller to claim a 3-2 triumph.

Chiangrai were initially cruising to victory when Victor Cardozo handed them a 6th-minute lead, before Chaiyawat Buran doubled their advantage ten minutes later.

Lonsana Doumbouya pulled one back for Prachuap a minute before the hour mark, but Akarawin Sawasdee then netted in the 72nd minute to restore Chiangrai’s cushion.

Nonetheless, Doumbouya found the back of the net again two minutes later to set up a grandstand finish although the visitors were just unable to find the third goal that was needed to snatch a share of the spoils.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Port were held to a 1-1 draw by Chainat Hornbill, while Sukhothai gave their hopes of avoiding relegation a boost as they beat Suphanburi 1-0.

Results and tables of the Toyota Thai League of Sunday the 9th of September 2018 ⚽️🔥😇#ThaiLeague pic.twitter.com/g94iJhwuhb — ThaiLeague (@thaileague) September 9, 2018

Photo credit: Bangkok Glass FC