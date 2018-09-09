Suzliman brothers happy with double debut for Singapore against Mauritius

It was a special moment for Zulfadhmi and Zulqarnaen when the two brothers made their international debut for Singapore against Mauritius on Friday night at Bishan Stadium.

The Suzliman brothers were surprise starters in Fandi Ahmad’s first game in charge of the Lions and both players clocked in impressive shifts.

Helping their team to a 1-1 draw against the visitors, Tampines Rovers winger Zulfadhmi started on the left wing while Zulqarnaen began his Lions’ career at right-back.

Both players came in for praise after the game and admitted that they did not expect to be in the starting lineup.

“I didn’t really expect to start but I am really happy with my debut,” Zulfadhmi told the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) website. “I didn’t expect to play the whole game (either) but I managed to pull through! The intensity is really very different from the Singapore Premier League.”

His brother Zulqarnaen was quick to thank his family for their support, citing how his late grandfather would have been pleased to see them play for Singapore.

“We have made our family proud,” Young Lions defender Zulqarnaen remarked. “Our late grandfather really wanted us to play under Coach Fandi and this is a dream come true for us.

“Our mother has given us everything we need for football such as boots and shirts; she’s always there to support us so we just want to say, ‘thank you for supporting us since we were young’ and I hope we make her proud one day.”

The Suzlimans are no strangers to Singapore football as Zulqarnaen and Zulfadhmi’s elder twin siblings Zulkifli and Zulfadhli both played in the Singapore Premier League.

The Singapore squad was given time off on Saturday and will be back in training on Sunday to prepare for their game against Fiji on Tuesday at the same venue.