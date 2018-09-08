Thai League 1: Diogo at the double; Bangkok United cruise

Buriram United continue to march on towards another Thai League 1 crown after Brazilian star Diogo netted twice to hand them a 2-0 win over Nakhon Ratchasima on Saturday.

Diogo opened the scoring at the 80th Birthday Stadium two minutes after the half-hour mark when he latched onto Osvaldo’s cut-back and got just enough power on his shot to force it past Samuel Cunningham.

Then, in the 64th minute, the Brazilian was on target again to seal the win when he received possession 25 yards out and advanced into the box before finding the back of the net with a left-footed drive, which Cunningham should again probably have done better to keep out.

With the victory, Buriram remain nine points clear of Bangkok United, who remain their only realistic challengers as they kept the pace with a 4-0 rout of Navy.

After Iran international Mehrdad Pooladi had handed Bangkok United a 15th-minute lead at the Sattahip Navy Stadium, Sittichok Kannoo struck four minutes before halftime to put them firmly in control of proceedings.

To their credit, the visitors refused to take their foot off the pedal and further strikes in the second half from Sumanya Purisay and Teeratep Winothai resulted in a convincing win for Mano Polking’s charges.

Over at the Boonyachinda Stadium, Muangthong United came from behind to claim a 4-2 triumph over Police Tero.

It initially looked as though Police would be pulling off a shock victory as a Marcos Vinicius brace gave them a two-goal cushion.

However, Jaja Coelho pulled one back for the Twin Qilins in the 56th minute and Weerawut Kayem grabbed the equaliser just two minutes later, before goals in the final four minutes from Poramet Arjvirai and Heberty completed a come-from-behind triumph.

FULL TIME — With goals from Heberty, Jaja (pictured), Poramet, and Weeravit – SCG Muangthong United 4-2 over Police Tero at the Boonyachinda Stadium. #MTUTD #ToyotaThaiLeague #บอลไทย pic.twitter.com/lCVrDdOPIt — Muangthong United FC (@MuangthongUtd) September 8, 2018

Finally, Chonburi gave their hopes of staying up a boost as they beat bottom side Air Force Central 2-1, while Pattaya United defeated Ubon UMT United 3-1 courtesy of goals by Lukian, Carlao and Sarawut Kanlayanabandit.

Photo credit: Buriram United FC