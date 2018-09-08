Singapore fans thrilled to see new attacking regime under Fandi Ahmad

Despite only sealing a 1-1 draw against Mauritius in their first international friendly under Fandi Ahmad, Singapore fans were pleased to see the Lions’ attacking verve return at the Bishan Stadium on Friday night.



After a lackluster time under V. Sundram Moorthy in the previous regime, Singapore began ta new era under Fandi with a draw against Mauritius that saw the Lions pushing forward in a refreshing attacking style of football.

Jonathan Justin opened the scoring for the visitors before Ikhsan Fandi made it 1-1 in the second half to send the fans home in a positive mood.

Here are some of the fans’ reactions to the Lions’ performance after the game.

Dave David: “I think this is the best performance by the Lions for the past two to three years… at least the players are willing to attack and Shahril Ishak offered so much in attack.”

Mohamad Syahid Bin Arif: “Watched the match… I want to congratulate Fandi and the coaches for changing the team to play a more positive way. Quite a good number of chances created and good running into spaces, switching of play etc. Congratulations to the players for the improved performance… keep on improving Lions… Majulah Singapura…”

Loh Kok Seng: “I like the new attitude of the NT (National Team). Ran themselves to the ground, chased every loose ball, tackled hard and worked hard. Still need Shahril as the provider. The kids were not overawed. Need more matches to gel the team and get better understanding.”

PatPal Tan: “For the first time I finally see no high balls for Safuwan or lesser high balls into opponents’ six-yard box… well done even though it’s a draw but saw some well-timed moves that can be polished into great attacking ones… great job Fandi.”

Daniel Lau: “This performance was like a breath of fresh air. Not impressive but much better than months back.”

Mohamed Rizal: “Brave attempt by Fandi to play the (Suzliman) brothers Zulqarnaen and Zulfadhmi in the starting lineup. A blend of new and experienced talent does more good for the team.”

Aidil Diamond: “That’s the way Fandi (plays)… counter attacking football. Must find one aggressive striker like Noh Alam Shah. Majulah Singapura… the number four, first cap for Singapore but his performance was like an experienced player.”

Asri Abdul Rahman: “Congrats to Fandi Ahmad and the Lions!!! Believe in yourselves and keep going! There are many critics out there but they are not good footballers themselves! Good start!”

Sinapore will seek to get their first victory under Fandi when they face Fiji at the Bishan Stadium on Tuesday.