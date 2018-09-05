Thai League: Buriram United stay nine clear of Bangkok United

Buriram United maintained their nine-point lead at the top of Thai League 1 on Wednesday after toiling to a 1-0 win over Chiangrai United at the Chang Arena.

Despite dominating proceedings throughout the contest, it initially looked as though the Thunder Castle would fail to break down a disciplined and resilient Chiangrai outfit, who also had their chances on the counterattack.

But, with 12 minutes remaining, the hosts finally found the break through following brilliant play down the right by Osvaldo, who skipped inside Shinniphat Lee-Oh and slid a neat ball in behind the opposition defence for Diogo to run onto and slot into the back of the net.

The victory ensures Buriram continue to hold a healthy lead over second-placed Bangkok United, who were also victorious as they defeated Bangkok Glass 3-2 at the Thammasat Stadium.

After Mika Chunuonsee’s 31st-minute opener had been cancelled out by Thitipan Puangchan in the 42nd minute, Everton struck just before the break to restore the hosts’ advantage.

Five minutes after the restart, the Glass Rabbits equalised again through an Ariel Rodriguez strike, only for Robson to pop up with the winner with just three minutes left on the clock.

Elsewhere, Muangthong United came from a goal behind to beat Chonburi 4-1, while the clash between two top-five sides saw PT Prachuap edge Port 2-1.

Over at the Thung Thalay Luang Stadium, Police Tero gave their bid to avoid relegation a huge boost by beating Sukhothai 2-1, with Michael N’dri netting two goals in five minutes to overturn John Baggio’s fifth-minute strike for the hosts.

Meanwhile, there was a nine-goal thriller at the Khao Plong Stadium which saw Ubon UMT United beat Chainat Hornbill 5-4, and Navy were also involved in a high-scoring affair as they thrashed bottom side Air Force Central 5-1, with Brazilian striker Caion grabbing a double.

Finally, Suphanburi recorded a 2-1 triumph at Ratchaburi Mitr Phol, while Pattaya United were beaten 1-0 by Nakhon Ratchasima at the Nong Prue Stadium.

Photo credit: Buriram United FC