The Godfather’s Midas touch on Alam Shah could reignite Singapore football

Teo Hock Seng’s insistence on Noh Alam Shah returning to help Singapore football may just be the Midas touch to reignite the ailing sport in the Lion City.

Ask for a loan of S$70,000 from your closest sibling or best friend and they will probably stare back at you desperately looking for the best line of rejection. But for Mr. Teo Hock Seng, this was exactly what he did without hesitation when a former Singapore striker’s brother got into trouble with the law and needed to post bail.

The man in question is one of Singapore’s most feared strikers of all time, Noh Alam Shah. Some remember him for the seven goals he scored in one game against Laos while others simply adore him for his feisty character on the pitch and daredevil persona which at times got him into serious spats with opponents.

Alam Shah, who turned 38 this week has led a charmed life and always seemed to have “Boss” as Teo is affectionately known, to be his guardian angel, since the former Tampines Rovers boss brought him to the club from Sembawang Rangers in 2003.

Throughout his trophy-laden career, Alam Shah was involved in controversies but never once did Boss give up on his player. Even towards the end of his playing career in 2015 when Alam Shah was spotted working as a private-car hire driver, Teo stepped forward and offered him a job at Komoco Motors’ car leasing department as an operations executive.

Just when Alam Shah thought it was time to “leave his football memories behind”, Teo once again cajoled the ex-Arema Malang forward to lace up his boots and return to the Singapore national team, as a player mentor.

“Not everyone is lucky enough to have a second chance in life but for me, he (Teo) has given me two chance, three, four, five and just countless, countless chances to get back on the right track,” Alam Shah told FOX Sports Asia.

“I was happily working at Komoco and loving my new career away from football but suddenly, he decided that I should return to football in some capacity.

“Maybe he saw that I was doing well working under my manager at Komoco and wanted me to bring that same spirit to football and that was how I got involved in the 2017 Sultan of Selangor’s Cup as team manager.”

Alam Shah didn’t disappoint as his Singapore Selection side emerged victorious after a 3-2 win over the Selangor Selection side at the National Stadium, and the newly-minted team manager proudly collected his winner’s medal, decked out in a suit to the nines.

“It was just fantastic to be involved in the 2017 SOS Cup and everyone kept asking me why I wore a suit on the bench! The truth is that it was my first time participating in an event at the new Sports Hub and I wanted to respect the moment and occasion.

“Secondly, having the chance to sit on the bench alongside Fandi (Ahmad) and Nazri (Nasir) was another great moment so I decided to dress up! I am the type of person who will think of all these silly little things to excite myself but it is also these little things that add up and make the big picture. “

While Alam Shah thought the 2017 SOS Cup was a one-off affair, the Boss saw enough in him and gave him an even bigger role this year, to be part of the national team setup as Fandi ushers in a new era.

He added: “This role (player mentor) was also decided by him (Teo) and to know that Boss is giving me the blessing to take on this position is enough for me to go all out. I know nuts about managing a football team and I have zero experience as a team official but I am relishing this moment.

“Being involved in the 2017 and 2018 SOS Cup gave me a good taste of what I need to do but this national team role is different. This is not any position, this is the Lions, Singapore’s national team.

“My job here is to help get the team spirit right and to bridge that gap that has been missing for the past few years. Senior players are taking things too relaxed and the younger players need guidance so that’s what I was brought in for. I take this very seriously because I am fighting for Singapore, for boss and second best is not good enough.”

Singapore are currently preparing for the upcoming AFF Suzuki Cup in November and despite the negativity surrounding local football in recent months due to the poor results and dismal showings, Alam Shah is unperturbed and has declared that he is “here to win the Suzuki Cup with the team.”

“People can say all they want that the current Singapore players are not mentally strong enough but I don’t believe it. I do not believe it at all,” he exclaimed. “All it takes is for one leader (on or off the pitch) to ignite the fire in them and I think it is going to be someone soon.

“Maybe not just one person but two or even three. I’ve been watching Singapore football for a long time and it may sound negative but it has been the same faces in the national team and players may have gotten a little bit complacent.

“That’s why this squad that we pick will have fresh faces. Look at Hami (Syahin), Zulqarnaen (Suzliman), Shaqi (Sulaiman), Irfan (Najeeb) and all these young boys. They remind me of the time when I was a senior to Baihakki (Khaizan), Ridhuan (Muhammad), Shahril (Ishak) and (Khairul) Amri. They came in and made us (the seniors) look over our shoulder and this is what I hope to see now. This will put everyone on their toes and we can do great things when everyone is in that mindset.”

The Lions had their first official training on Monday at Geylang field and will take on Mauritius at Bishan Stadium on Friday before going up against Fiji four days later at the same venue.

Photo credit: FAS, Singapore Premier League and Tampines Rovers Facebook pages