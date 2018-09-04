Fab4: Injured CV11 misses out on Cambodia squad; Aung Thu takes on Thai U-19s in friendly 

FOX Sports Asia brings you a weekly watch on what Cambodia’s Chan Vathanaka, Keo Sokpheng and Myanmar duo Kyaw Ko Ko and Aung Thu are up to.

Chan Vathanaka – Cambodia and Boeung Ket FC

With Boeung Ket FC out of the Hun Sen Cup competition, the reigning Metfone Cambodia League champions were afforded a week off before the start of the international break.

But there is sad news for Cambodia international forward Chan Vathanaka as the playmaker is still struggling with injury and has been left out of the 23-member Cambodia national team squad to face Malaysia on September 10. Newly-appointed head coach/general manager Keisuke Honda will be present for the friendly despite playing in Australia with his club Melbourne Victory.

Nonetheless, 24-year-old CV11 is taking everything in his stride. The Rubbermen number 11, who was clearly distraughted by his injury on social last week, was in high spirits this week as he shared supportive fans photos on his Facebook wall.

On top of that, Vathanaka also unveiled his new club profile shot as well as posting a shout-out to his beloved family on his Facebook Page.

Keo Sokpheng – Cambodia and Visakha FC

After showing his charitable side last week, Keo Sokpheng was rewarded karmic-ally with a spot in Keisuke Honda’s Cambodia national team squad to face Malaysia.

The Visakha FC striker has been in a rich vein of form since returning to Cambodia – chipping in with six goals so far! Sokpheng will be firing on all cylinders to impress his new national side boss and his assistant Argentine Gonzalo Dalmas.

But it was not all good tidings for the 26-year-old unfortunately as Sokpheng had to come to terms with the news that his mother has been hospitalised.

The Visakha number 68 sent his prayers to his mum through his older brother, and Cambodia international footballer, Keo Sokngon. Well wishes have poured in steadily from the Visakha fans and EVEN former Cambodian President Kem Sokha. From everyone here at FOX Sports Asia, we wish Sokpheng’s mum a speedy recovery!

Aung Thu – Myanmar and Police Tero FC

It is business as usual for Police Tero FC and Aung Thu as the Thai League 1 gets back underway.

But before they start the second leg of the season against Sukhothai FC, the Silver Shields Dragons prepped for the real thing with a friendly against the Thai Under-19s.

Myanmar international striker Aung Thu, who started the match on the bench following his 2018 Asian Games exploits, saw Brazilian strike partner Marcos Vinicius hand Police Tero the lead following a goalless first half.

But the Thailand national youth side pressed on and never let their heads dropped and were rewarded when they capitalised on some sloppy defending by the Silver Shields Dragon’s backline to net their desired equaliser! After 90 minutes, the friendly match ended in a 1-1 draw.

The Police Tero fans were delighted to catch a glimpse of Aung Thu, the Silver Shields Dragon number 10, at the Boonyachinda Stadium and the 22-year-old will be looking to repay their support by banging in the goals against Sukhothai.

Kyaw Ko Ko – Myanmar and Chiangrai United FC

It is a big week ahead for Chiangrai United as they go toe-to-toe with reigning league champions Buriram United.

However, the trip comes too soon for Beetles’ striker Kyaw Ko Ko and the Chiang Rai-based club will have to make do without the Myanmar international at the Chang Arena tomorrow.

The Chiangrai number 37, who was deemed not ready to take part in the first-team training sessions, is nearing his return from a serious knee cruciate ligaments sustained early on in the season.

Nonetheless, Ko Ko will still be cheering his team on as the Beetles attempt to complete the league double over the Thunder Castles – having won 1-0 at home to the current league leaders. Chiangrai United are also scheduled to host PT Prachuap FC at the Singha Stadium come Sunday.

