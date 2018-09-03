Singapore football gets Yazeen Buhari as new General Secretary

The Football Association of Singapore announced today that they have confirmed the appointment of Yazeen Buhari as their new General Secretary to take over from Winston Lee.

Yazeen assumed the role of Acting General Secretary in January this year, following the resignation of Lee, who left the FAS at the end of 2017.

Lee, who worked at FAS for 18 years before stepping down was not immediately replaced, as the Association handed over the reins to Yazeen temporarily, before beginning their search for a long-term solution.

This was Yazeen’s second stint at FAS after previously heading the Development & Planning department.

“Since Yazeen’s tenure as the Acting General Secretary, the Executive Committee and I have observed him, and in addition to his exemplary leadership, he has also shown he is decisive, proactive and understands the complexity of the running of the administration of a football association especially during this period of transition,” said FAS President Mr Lim Kia Tong.

“He has proved to be more than capable of fulfilling the duties and responsibilities of a General Secretary and we are confident that he is well-positioned to continue his leadership in his confirmed role.”

Yazeen, who previously worked at the Asian Football Confederations and Sport Singapore, is confident of the big shoes he has to fill and has promised to work with his team to take Singapore football to the next level.

He said: “I am grateful to FAS President Lim and the Executive Committee for their trust and confidence in me. I have returned to the FAS in this period, and I acknowledge that it could not have been an easy time for those in the football fraternity. I am aware of the expectations that the public has of Singapore football, and rightfully so.

“Together with my team, and alongside the FAS Council, we will continue working tirelessly to reestablish strong foundations to lift Singapore football once more. We have to ensure football in Singapore remains fit and relevant for its purpose and I am glad our stakeholders are onboard this long challenging journey ahead of us.”