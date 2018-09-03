ASEAN Roster: Ferns to keep Aung Thu at bay; Sharel & Patino look to break goal duck

FOX Sports Asia brings you the weekly match schedules of the ASEAN football stars who are plying their trade in Thailand and Malaysia.

Good news for Thai football fans this week as the Thai League 1 resumes this week!

After a month-long break, the action is poised to kick off on Wednesday with Sukhothai FC hoping to recapture their early winning form against Police Tero FC.

The Fire Bats, who are languishing in 15th place, last suffered a 5-1 defeat at the hands of Bangkok Glass FC and will turn to defensive midfield honcho Curran Ferns to stem the Silver Shields Dragons’ goal threat.

But it will not be a simple task to keep Police Tero’s nifty striker Aung Thu at bay. Despite having not found the back of the net in the last eight league matches, the Myanmar international still poses a big goal threat having scored 10 goals to date in his debut season.

Will Aung Thu make it 11 strikes against the Fire Bats or can Malaysian international Ferns inspire his side in clinching a much-needed win?

Looking to the weekend, another Malaysian international, Nakhon Ratchasima FC’s Sharel Fikri will be looking to be quickest to the (goal) draw against Buriram United’s Javier Patino.

Sharel, who is still searching for his first club goal, will be on the hunt against a stingy Thunder Castles’ defence which has conceded just 22 goals after 26 matches played.

Filipino striker Patino, who has also yet to open his goal account, is slowly settling in after his recent move to the reigning league champions. Just which of the two forwards will cover themselves with the decisive goal?

Meanwhile, Johor Darul Ta’zim FC (JDT)‘s dreams of back-to-back Malaysia Cup win took another hit when the Malaysia Super League champions fell 3-1 to Kedah FA.

It was all levelled at half-time after Southern Tigers striker Fernando Marquez cancelled out Sandro Da Silva’s fifth-minute opener for the Red Eagles. But there was no such comeback in the second period for JDT as the 2017 Malaysia Cup winners had no answer to Akhyar Rashid and Liridon Krasniqi’s goals.

Southern Tigers boss Luciano Figueroa did not minced his words as he blast his defender for making “silly errors” as his team languish in third in Group C with six points. They trail group leader MISC-MIFA by two points and take them on next after a week’s break.

Weekly Match Schedules (3 to 9 September)

MYANMAR

Aung Thu (Police Tero FC)

Sukhothai FC vs Police Tero – 5 September 1845HKT

Police Tero vs Muangthong United FC – 8 September 1900HKT

Kyaw Ko Ko (Chiangrai United FC) **Injured**

Buriram United FC vs Chiangrai United – 5 September 2000HKT

Chiangrai United vs PT Prachuap FC – 9 September 1900HKT

Nanda Lin Kyaw Chit (PT Prachuap FC)

PT Prachuap vs Port FC – 5 September 2100HKT

Chiangrai United vs PT Prachuap FC – 9 September 1900HKT

Aung Kyaw Naing (Angthong FC)

Kasetsart FC vs Angthong – 9 September 2000HKT

PHILIPPINES

Javier Patino (Buriram United FC)

Buriram United FC vs Chiangrai United – 5 September 2000HKT

Nakhon Ratchasima FC vs Buriram United – 8 September 2000HKT

Hikaru Minegishi (Pattaya United FC)

Pattaya United vs Nakhon Ratchasima FC – 5 September 2000HKT

Ubon UMT United FC vs Pattaya United – 8 September 1945HKT

Michael Falkesgaard (Bangkok United FC)

Bangkok United vs Bangkok Glass FC – 5 September 1900HKT

Navy FC vs Bangkok United – 8 September 1900HKT

Mark Hartmann (Ratchaburi Mitr Phol FC)

Ratchaburi Mitr Phol vs Suphanburi FC – 5 September 2000HKT

Bangkok Glass FC vs Ratchaburi Mitr Phol – 8 September 1900HKT

Chima Uzoka (Chainat Hornbill FC)

Chainat Hornbill vs Ubon UMT United FC – 5 September 1900HKT

Port FC vs Chainat Hornbill – 9 September 2000HKT

VIETNAM

Michael Nguyen (Air Force Central FC)

Air Force Central vs Navy FC – 5 September 1845HKT

Chonburi FC vs Air Force Central – 8 September 2100HKT

MALAYSIA

Shahrel Fikri (Nakhon Ratchasima FC)

Pattaya United FC vs Nakhon Ratchasima – 5 September 2000HKT

Nakhon Ratchasima vs Buriram United FC – 8 September 2000HKT

Curran Ferns (Sukhothai FC)

Sukhothai vs Police Tero – 5 September 1845HKT

Suphanburi FC vs Sukhothai – 9 September 2000HKT

INDONESIA

Terens Puhiri (Port FC)

PT Prachuap FC vs Port – 5 September 2100HKT

Port vs Chainat Hornbill FC – 9 September 2000HKT

Ryuji Utomo (PTT Rayong FC)

Army United FC vs PTT Rayong – 8 September 2100HKT

Rudolof Yanto Basna (Khon Kaen FC)

Trat FC vs Khon Kaen – 8 September 1900HKT

