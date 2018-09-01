Tim Cahill’s journey to continue in India with Jamshedpur FC

Australia legend Tim Cahill will make India his next port of call after signing for Indian Super League outfit Jamshedpur FC.

The move was announced by both club and player on Saturday afternoon and will see Cahill play on into his 39th year, although details about the length of the deal are yet to be disclosed.

Ready for another 🛫🌎 pic.twitter.com/AqVUF45HS7 — TIM CAHILL (@Tim_Cahill) August 31, 2018

Posting on his official Twitter account, Cahill said: “I’m excited to announce that I’m signing for Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League.

“I’ve been really impressed in my conversations with the club by their professionalism and goals for what they want to achieve.

“I know I can help the team on and off the park with my leadership and experience. I want to help grow the game and encourage young kids to play football

“I’m looking forward to beginning this next adventure, meeting my team-mates at [the] training camp in Madrid.”

Jamshedpur are one of ten clubs currently competing in the Super League, which will enter its fifth season on September 29, but were only founded last year.

In their inaugural campaign, the Men of Steel finished fifth and just missed out on a place in the playoffs by four points.