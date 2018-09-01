Iran star Saeid Ezatolahi seals loan move to England

Iran midfielder Saeid Ezatolahi will spend this season plying his trade in the English Championship after joining Reading on loan from Rostov.

The 21-year-old, widely regarded as one of the brightest prospects in Asian football, represented Iran at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, where he started games against Portugal and Spain.

Ezatolahi has been at Rostov since 2015 but has previously had temporary spells at fellow Russian sides Anzhi Makhachkala and Amkar Perm.

Now, the powerfully-built central midfielder will continue to learn his trade in the English second-tier after sealing a move to Reading until the end of the 2018/19 season.

🚨 LOAN SIGNING 🚨 The #Royals are delighted to announce that 21-year-old Iran international Saeid Ezatolahi is set to make a season-long loan switch to join the Royals from @rostovfc – becoming our eighth senior summer signing. ✍️ ▶️ https://t.co/6vf6j5Et7A#SaeidSigns pic.twitter.com/4wGWJyypbR — Reading FC (@ReadingFC) August 31, 2018

“I’m very happy we have been able to sign Saeid on loan within 24 hours of this transfer window closing,” said Reading manager Paul Clement on the club’s official website.

“Saeid is a strong, powerful central midfield player with good technical ability.

“He has experience playing at the highest level with both the Iran national team and domestically with his current side FC Rostov and [spent time] in Spain with Atletico Madrid.

“Now, I’m really looking forward to getting to work with him on the training pitch.”

Ezatolahi, who will wear the number 26 jersey for the Royals, is the second Iranian to move to England this summer after Alireza Jahanbakhsh joined Premier League outfit Brighton back in July.