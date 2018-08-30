Futera Seeker FC: The season

Part two of an article that looks at just how that amazing 2013 season unfolded as the world’s only professional club run by supporters made their debut in Thai football.

From an off-handed remark in an English pub half a decade earlier over how supporters could run a football club better than a coach, Mark Watson had gone from developing his idea for a team where the fans make all the crucial decisions to being on the verge of implementing it in the professional game for the first time.

Futera Seeker FC were the talk of the Thai football scene ahead of the 2013 season after having been granted a licence to play in T3, the third-tier of the country’s football pyramid where they were viewed as some kind of high-profile, Manchester City-like group that would revolutionize the local game.

With their model of having supporters vote on the starting XI for each match and then also having the ability to make in-game substitutions and tactical changes it was an approach that seemed so far-fetched as to almost be impossible to implement.

In February 2013 that dream would become a reality even if wasn’t without teething problems or some kind of opposition, as Watson explains to FOX Sports Asia.

“The purist was upset, but ironically I’m the biggest purist you could meet, so the purist gave us a bit of a drubbing on Twitter but the more that the marketing starting working we could see that it would work.

“We were naïve to Thai football though so one time in pre-season we turned up thinking we were going to play Muangthong United, the Manchester United of Thailand, and it turned out that we were playing on a road near to their ground on what was a wasteland and with my CEO, Gwyneth, standing on a rock videoing the game because our cameraman hadn’t turned up.

Futera Seeker FC is proud to announce the signing of exciting Argentinian ex Spanish and German league striker Santana. pic.twitter.com/4oMR0XmJ — Futera Seeker FC (@FuteraSeekerFC) January 19, 2013

“Slowly though things became smoother and we signed a marquee player from Argentina called Federico Santana who was a real character and we got the technology to the point where we were happy with things being ready.”

The first match of the season was against a club that has since gone on to become one of the best in the country in high-flying TPL side Prachuap and it was a day that Watson recalls fondly.

“That day is hard to explain, I woke up that morning with the feeling of every Christmas rolled into one and it was sort of surreal – I don’t think any of us could get our heads around what we were about to do.

“Weirdly it was calm considering we were about to go live with a broadcast that, especially for the first game, a lot of people were going to watch but we were confident that it would work and it couldn’t have gone better.

“It didn’t go offline which was always the worry and there were several thousand people at the actual game including this group of Prachuap ultras all dressed in black which I thought might be trouble but at the end of the game they all came marching over and gave me a big hug and said if you ever want to do this for our club please contact us!”

With the technology running successfully the season progressed with thousands of supporters following the action weekly and logging on to have their say on who should be in and out of the starting side for each match as well as those crucial in-game moves which, by and large, went well even if Watson claims that the idea did have some flaws.

“The hardest part was when human emotion takes over and we quickly realised, even in the Sunday League version of it, there was still the difficulty of making the fan decisions get through to the head coach because there’s an ego involved.

“It’s human emotion where the coach is getting told to put a right back at left back, for example, and thinking why would I do that because I’m going to look stupid and that’s not what I should be doing.

“Originally it came from the thought that if a head coach was the person making all the decisions by himself, surely it’s better trying to have a thousand people making those decisions.

“The project was pretty much put in place to test these things and it was so much more an experiment than this is going to change the world of football – it was an experiment to see if human interaction could change things.

“Part of it came from an idea that if enough people are making the decisions on a football pitch does that actually mean they’re going to get it right?

“I don’t know if we were proved right or if the point of it was to be proved right but I think it raised a few questions.”

One of the highlights of the wild season of Futera Seeker FC was the lively match commentary provided by Joe Heggie alongside a local Thai counterpart and speaking to FOX Sports Asia the Englishman recalls that season fondly.

“When I first heard the concept with the way that the fans can get involved I thought it was a bit of a flash in the pan to be honest and maybe last a couple of games so to see the way it happened it was a surprise in one way but when I looked at how hard they worked it wasn’t such a surprise after all.

“We had our own setup where we would hire a minivan and we had a fold-out table, a couple of wireless modems, three computers then a set of two microphones all running through an external sound card.

“The first game it was a nightmare where every time I started to speak, the Thai guy would speak and we were jumping in on each other but over time it came to work where we’d be sitting in the stand, the three of us, Mark would be handling the comments on-line and then myself and Ban, the Thai commentator, would describe all the action so the fans could experience what was happening.”

Having become something of a cult-figure for his lively and often colourful commentary Heggie was credited as one of the main reasons for the success of the fan-driven concept that kept capturing the attention of audiences right across the world as the 2013 season rolled on.

“As the season went on the technology got better, we got better at it – Joe was a superstar for us and the commentary was the thing that was getting a lot of attention because it was funny but with an air of professionalism about it for someone who’d never done it before,” Watson recalls.

Futera Seeker sign left back. Sayun Peangpan is described by 'The Gaffer' as an industrious and very technical player. pic.twitter.com/TwuJDATo — Futera Seeker FC (@FuteraSeekerFC) January 19, 2013

“The season went on, we won some games and we lost some and we finished fifth in the end but as we were coming to the end of the season we were starting to understand more about Thai football and we thought about what could be done and what couldn’t.”

That led to the decision by all involved in the club to end the ‘project’ at the conclusion of the 2013 season and although Seeker continued on their own as a more traditionally run club no other team anywhere in the world has tried to replicate the idea of a genuinely fan-controlled team, although Heggie is convinced it could succeed.

“I think it would work with any football league but perhaps as you get to the higher levels it would be more difficult as there’s more money involved.

“I’m not sure though that many would attempt it but as a framework or concept it’s usable across the world and you’d be able to set it up again and work on the same way as long as your commentators are sharp enough to bring you to it.”

Futera switched their attention to trying to support the growth of Thai football through the establishment of a children’s academy, but for Watson it still amazes him that the idea conceived in a bar on the other side of the world was able to see its realization in the professional world of Thai football.

“It’s crazy looking back now that we were able to pull it off and it didn’t come about because we are some kind of geniuses – it got pulled off because there was a serious love for what we were doing, it was a complete and utter labour of love.

“Everybody wanted to be involved and nobody wanted to miss a game because we had a feeling that we were creating something special and it’s a great memory for all of us.

“At the end though we just knew the time had come to finish it and there was this weird feeling on the last game where there was no doubt in my head that it was the last game.

“At that last game I wouldn’t leave until everybody had gone and the stadium was closing and I remember taking a photo of the last light being turned off and I put it up on Instagram with the word ‘fin’ underneath it for the last game that we would do as Futera Seeker FC.”