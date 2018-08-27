Al Duhail star Nam Tae-hee earns South Korea recall under Paulo Bento

Al Duhail playmaker Nam Tae-hee is one of seven new faces for Korea Republic after new coach Paulo Bento named his first squad on Monday for upcoming friendlies against Costa Rica and Chile.

27-year-old Nam has been in outstanding form for Qatari giants Al Duhail over the past couple of seasons, playing an integral role in them winning the treble of the Qatar Stars League, Qatar Cup and Emir of Qatar Cup in 2017/18.

However, the attacking midfielder was curiously left out of South Korea’s squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, especially considering then-coach Shin Tae-yong opted for just three recognised strikers, leaving his side with a severe lack of firepower up front.

Following the Taegeuk Warriors‘ group-stage elimination, Shin has since been replaced by Portuguese Paulo Bento, who wasted no time in recalling Nam, along with six others who were not present in Russia: Kim Min-jae, Yun Suk-young, Kim Moon-hwan, Hwang In-beom, Ji Dong-won and Hwang Ui-jo.

Both Kim and Hwang In-beom are yet to win their first cap, while – on the other end of the spectrum – Augsburg forward Ji will bring with him plenty of experience with 47 caps to his name.

Hwang Ui-jo will also be looking forward to returning to the senior international fold following some outstanding displays as an overage player for the Under-23 side at the ongoing Asian Games 2018, having already netted eight goals in four games to help them reach the semi-finals.

Was it any surprise that these two teams served up a SEVEN-GOAL classic?!?! But, despite a brave display by 🇺🇿 UZBEKISTAN, it is 🇰🇷 @theKFA who remain in the hunt to win #AsianGames 🥇🥇🥇! #AsianGames2018https://t.co/1zER4ZYBVa — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) August 27, 2018

The South Koreans do not have any competitive fixtures until the 2019 AFC Asian Cup in United Arab Emirates next January, but will instead spend the next few months building up with friendlies against some quality opposition.

After the matches against Costa Rica (September 7) and Chile (September 11), Korea Republic will also have warm-up matches against Uruguay and Australia lined up before they begin their Asian Cup campaign against Group C opponents Philippines on January 7.

Goalkeepers: Kim Seung-gyu (Vissel Kobe), Kim Jin-hyeon (Cerezo Osaka), Cho Hyun-woo (Daegu FC)

Defenders: Kim Young-gwon (Guangzhou Evergrande), Lee Yong, Kim Min-jae (both Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors), Hong Chul (Sangju Sangmu), Yun Suk-young (FC Seoul), Yun Young-sun (Seongnam FC), Jung Seung-hyun (Kashima Antlers), Kim Moon-hwan (Busan IPark)

Midfielders: Ki Sung-yueng (Newcastle), Jang Hyun-soo (FC Tokyo), Nam Tae-hee (Al Duhail), Lee Jae-sung (Holstein Kiel), Jung Woo-young (Al Sadd), Ju Se-jong, Hwang In-beom (both Asan Mugunghwa)

Forwards: Son Heung-min (Tottenham), Ji Dong-won (FC Augsburg), Hwang Hee-chan (Red Bull Salzburg), Hwang Ui-jo (Gamba Osaka), Lee Seung-woo (Hellas Verona), Moon Seon-min (Incheon United)