Fab4: Sokpheng scores for charity; Aung Thu shares words of wisdom 

FOX Sports Asia brings you a weekly watch on what Cambodia’s Chan Vathanaka, Keo Sokpheng and Myanmar duo Kyaw Ko Ko and Aung Thu are up to.

Chan Vathanaka – Cambodia and Boeung Ket FC

Boeung Ket FC had to contend with the loss of playmaker Chan Vathanaka to knee injury, but still had enough left in their tank to see off Preah Khan Reach FC.

The Rubbermen kept pace with Metfone Cambodia League leaders Nagaworld FC with a determined 1-0 win courtesy of Nigerian hotshot Julius Oiboh late into the second half. Boeung Ket FC, who are currently second and two points behind Naga World, take on second-from-bottom club Electricite du Cambodge FC on September 16.

There is no doubt in our mind that 24-year-old Vathanaka will be doing everything in his power to be fighting fit for the upcoming league fixture; considering how apologetic the Rubbermen number 11 has been about his untimely injury on social media.

Nonetheless, the Cambodian international forward’s spirit is not completely down this week.

Besides showcasing his strong meme game on Facebook, CV11 was all smiles in his flower power-inspired photo with his niece as well!

Keo Sokpheng – Cambodia and Visakha FC

One of the highlights from last weekend matches, Visakha FC and Keo Sokpheng stayed on course to challenge for the Cambodia League title after sharing the points with Ministry of National Defense FC.

League newcomers Visakha slipped behind to a Na Hyo-sang brace in the first half, only for the third-placed team to recover to draw 2-2 thanks to North Korean duo Choe Myong-ho and Ri Hyok-chol – who scored within two minutes of each other!

After the top-half-of-the-table game, Visakha FC are five points behind leaders Naga World and three behind second Boeung Ket. They are scheduled to face National Police Commissary FC next on September 15.

Though striker Keo Sokpheng did not find the back of the net this week, the Cambodian international was a part of his club involvement in a charity football event for National FC in the Battambang Province.

The event, which was graced by President Hun Sen, saw the Visakha number 68 mingling with the Battambang youth players during a lunch reception as well as a footballing clinic.

Ever the social butterfly, the 26-year-old Sokpheng was also seen at the launch of the Oppo F9 smartphone rubbing shoulders with local celebrities!

Aung Thu – Myanmar and Police Tero FC

Before the Thai League 1 resumes business next week, Police Tero and Aung Thu finished up another round of friendlies to upkeep their fitness level.

The Silver Shields Dragons, who opted to use the full extend of their squad, had the luxury of resting several key first-teamers such as striker Aung Thu against Thai League 4 side Look Isan FC and Angthong FC last week.

At the Boonyachinda Stadium, Police Tero made light work of Look Isan as their second stringers ran riot craving out an impressive 5-0 victory. This was swiftly followed by a routine 2-0 in which Silver Shields Dragons forward Marcos Vinicius finished off the game with an audacious lob shot from well outside the Angthong’s penalty area.

Besides making headlines on the pitch, Police Tero also made the headlines with their Burmese striker Aung Thu being featured as this week’s ThaiBev ThaiTalent.

Reminding us the importance of perseverance, the 22-year-old Myanmar international’s inspirational quote roughly translated to “Fall down, but don’t be discouraged”. #sotrue #word

Kyaw Ko Ko – Myanmar and Chiangrai United FC

Chiangrai United prepped for their upcoming clash with top-of-the-table side Buriram United with a friendly with Chiangmai FC.

But things did not go according to head coach Alexandre Gama’s plan as the Beetles went into the half-time break two goals behind. In the end, loanee Chotipat Poomkeaw and Brazilian striker Soares’ first-half strikes were enough to gift the Lanna Tigers a 2-0 victory.

With a week to go before their visit to league leaders Buriram, Chiangrai United, with recovering striker Kyaw Ko Ko in tow, will have time to head back to the tactics board to plot a way past the Thunder Castles.

While the eagerly-anticipated fixture will most definitely come too soon for the Myanmar international, the closest that Ko Ko would have got to the football pitch would have been on TV – where the 25-year-old is following his country’s exploits at the 2018 Asian Games.

