2018 SOS Cup Key Points: Faris, Romel dazzle while Irfan shows guts

Kelvin Leong jots down a few talking points from the 2018 Sultan of Selangor’s Cup battle between the Selangor Selection and Singapore Selection that took place at the weekend.

Marko Kraljevic’s Singapore Selection team bravely held the Selangor Selection to a 1-1 draw in regulation time before falling 5-3 to their Malaysian counterparts in the penalty shootout.

Despite the loss, there were plenty of positives for Singapore football on the night while the Malaysian domestic football scene saw the birth of a rising star.

Here are three points from the game.

Faris Ramli doesn’t need 90 minutes to do damage

The Singapore winger was named as a starter on the team sheet that was handed out to the media but when the teams marched out for the game, Faris Ramli was seen inconspicuously making his way to the bench with Khyril Muhymeen replacing him in the starting lineup.

A quick check after the game solved the confusion and it was understood that a last-minute inquest by the Singapore Selection officials in the tunnel prevented Faris from taking his place among the starters. The Singapore team sought clarification and brought up the competition regulations – 3 foreigners at any time on the pitch, 1 import on the bench and can only come on for another import player – forcing K. Rajagobal to make a late change to his tactics.

Despite being forced to watch the game from the bench, Faris’ introduction in the 60th minute was met with loud cheers from the Selangor supporters and the twinkle-toed magician wasted little time in announcing his arrival in front of both sets of fans who had been waiting to see their star man on the big stage.

With just 30 minutes to make an impression, Faris almost scored with the first touch of the ball when he weaved down the left flank and found room in the box, before unleashing a shot that almost caught Zaiful Nizam out. He went on to trouble the Singapore defenders before stepping up to score the fifth and winning penalty during the shootout. All that in 30 minutes. Imagine what he could have done with 90.

Irfan’s penalty miss not a bad thing for his future

When the baby of the Singapore Selection squad took the long walk towards the penalty box for Singapore’s third spot-kick, the media box let out a collective gasp, wondering why the youngster was stepping up ahead of his more experienced teammates in such a crucial moment.

A look back at the replays showed the 19-year-old raising his hand almost immediately when head coach Marko Kraljevic asked for volunteers to take the five penalties.

Such was the bravery of this young boy that he decided it was only right to put his night’s good work on the line and take one for the team. Although his shot was saved, this will no doubt be invaluable experience for Irfan as he continues his steady climb to becoming one of Singapore’s brightest defensive hopes in the coming years.

Tears flowed freely for Irfan as Faris netted the winning penalty but this disappointment will make him a better player in time to come. He was solid alongside Kento Fukuda throughout the game and handled the threat of Rufino Segovia and Amri Yahyah well so chin up young man, you will be on the winning side one day. Hopefully for Singapore football’s cause, that day will come at the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup final.

Colombian youngster Romel is the pick of the lot

When K. Rajagobal took the PKNS team on a pre-season tour of Thailand, the tall lanky figure of Romel Morales was a largely unknown prospect. Fast forward to August 25 and any scout that was watching the game would be asking for the Colombian’s agent contact.

The 21-year-old was a class above the rest with his all-action display in the middle of the park and was equally adept at orchestrating the attack and putting in the tackles in his own half. He has three goals to show for in the league this season but his influence on the team goes beyond scoring goals. The Red Ants must do whatever they can to sign him up for next season before another club makes their move.

His rapid rise in Malaysian football has not gone unnoticed as his teammate Faris is a huge fan of the playmaker. A quick chat with the Singaporean winger after the game saw him cheekily suggesting that “I want to be on the same team as Romel wherever he goes!”