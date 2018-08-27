ASEAN Roster: Ramsay out to stop flying Faris; Safuwan in midfield battle with Evan

FOX Sports Asia brings you the weekly match schedules of the ASEAN football stars who are plying their trade in Thailand and Malaysia.

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) FC prevented Kelantan FA from completing the double over them in the Malaysia Cup.

The Southern Tigers, who previously lost away to the Red Warriors, rallied at the Larkin Stadium on Saturday to inflict a 1-0 win courtesy of prolific forward Fernando Marquez. The 30-year-old Argentinean found the back of the net in the 65th minute when he tucked away midfielder Gonzalo Cabrera’s delivery to give JDT their second Group C victory.

As such, the 2018 Malaysia Super League champs move up to second in the group standings on six points. The Southern Tigers are a point behind leaders MISC-MIFA and slotted to travel to face third-placed Kedah FA come Friday.

Meanwhile, JDT’s rivals Pahang FA are sitting pretty with eight points at the top of the pack in Group D.

The Elephants secured a goalless draw against PKNP FC over the weekend with midfielder Safuwan Baharudin diligently patrolling the midfield area, and the Pahang number 21 will be expected to do the same against Selangor FA.

But the Red Giants will be hoping that the return of midfield custodian Evan Dimas, following the completion of the Indonesian international’s 2018 Asian Games involvement, will bring about their first Group D win!

Finally, PKNS FC will be glad to have winger Faris Ramli back after his successful Sultan of Selangor’s Cup outing.

The Red Ants face a double header of fixtures in Group B this week with their number 30 set to lock horns with Felda United FC and Iain Ramsay on Tuesday. The Fighters came out tops with a 3-2 win at the Shah Alam Stadium the last time out, with no-nonsense midfielder Ramsay netting from the spot for his team.

Can Singapore international Faris keep up his good form and return PKNS back to winning ways in the Malaysia Cup?

Weekly Match Schedules (27 August to 2 September)

PHILIPPINES

Iain Ramsay (Felda United FC)

Felda United vs PKNS FC – 28 August 2100HKT

Felda United vs PDRM FA – 1 September 2100HKT

CAMBODIA

Thierry Chantha Bin (Terengganu FC)

Terengganu vs Perak TBG FC – 2 September 2100HKT

SINGAPORE

Faris Ramli (PKNS FC)

Felda United FC vs PKNS – 28 August 2100HKT

PKNS vs Melaka United FC – 1 September 2100HKT

Safuwan Baharudin (Pahang FA)

Pahang vs Selangor FA – 1 September 2100HKT

Shahdan Sulaiman (Melaka United FC)

PKNS vs Melaka United FC – 1 September 2100HKT

Hariss Harun (JDT FC)

Kedah FA vs JDT – 31 August 2100HKT

INDONESIA

Andik Vermansyah (Kedah FA)

Kedah FA vs JDT – 31 August 2100HKT

Evan Dimas (Selangor FA)

Pahang vs Selangor FA – 1 September 2100HKT

David Laly (Felcra FC)

Kuala Lumpur FA vs Felcra – 2 September 2100HKT

