Malaysian politician Anwar Ibrahim graces 2018 Sultan of Selangor’s Cup

Malaysian politician Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was one of the VIP guests at the 2018 Sultan of Selangor’s Cup (SOS) on Saturday.

Dressed in a light blue shirt, Anwar was all smiles as he greeted the officials on his way into the Shah Alam stadium, just before the Selangor veterans played their Singapore counterparts.

The 71-year-old also received a warm reception when his name was announced just before the match.

The other dignitaries who attended the 17th edition of the SOS included the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

His son, Tengku Amir Shah, who is Selangor FA president, was also in attendance.

Around 40,000 fans turned out to witness the SOS. The majority comprised of Selangor fans, but Singapore fans were also determined to make their presence felt, with 38 buses chartered to make trip across the Causeway.