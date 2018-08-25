Selangor Veterans claim bragging rights over Singapore at 2018 SOS Cup

The Selangor Veterans claimed bragging rights at the 2018 Sultan of Selangor’s Cup with a 3-2 penalty shootout victory over the Singapore veterans at the Shah Alam Stadium on Saturday.

Steven Tan scored from the spot in the second half to cancel out Karim Pin’s first-half penalty for Selangor and push the game into penalties, but he would go on to miss in the shootout as the Selangor veterans won the trophy for the eighth time.

The visiting Singapore veterans started on the back foot and almost conceded after just a minute of play.

A defensive mix-up allowed Selangor striker Zainal Nordin a chance to convert into an empty net, but the former’s goal-bound shot was hacked off the line by Singapore right-back Idham Riduan.

Led by Samad Allapitchay, the Singaporeans gradually settled into the game and should have scored on 11 minutes.

Yahya Madon’s superb deep cross picked out an unmarked Ho Kwang Hock in the area, but the latter’s diving header from six yards out went straight into the grateful arms of Selangor goalkeeper V. Murugan.

However, it was the Selangor veterans who broke the deadlock five minutes later.

With Singapore centre-back Razali Saad adjudged to have pulled down Zainal Nordin in the area, Karim stepped up to deliver a precise left-footed shot that arrowed into the right corner past a helpless Singapore custodian Shahri Rahim.

Both sides rang the changes in the second half, with Singapore bringing in the likes of Rafi Ali, Gusta Guzarishah and Dalis Supait.

That brought forth an improved performance as they duly levelled matters seven minutes into the second half on 27 minutes.

Tan stepped up to send Selangor substitute custodian Azlisham Ibrahim the wrong way from the spot, after Dalis’ jinking run into the area drew a foul from a Selangor defender.

The Singaporeans were dominant in the dying stages, but were unable to find a winner.

On 34 minutes, Gusta put Tan through with a superb ball over the top but the latter’s attempted lob went horribly off-target.

Four minutes later, Dalis scuffed his shot wide after Fahmie Abdullah had produced an audacious moment of skill to set him up.

Selangor could have sealed the game right at the death, but Singapore substitute goalkeeper Rezal Hassan produced a stunning reflex save with his legs to deny Ashmawi Bakiri from point-blank range.

The game eventually went down to the dreaded lottery shootout as Selangor scored all three efforts from the spot, while Singapore converted just two out of three – with Tan’s shot pushed wide by Azlisham to decide the game.

In the Selangor-Singapore Schools Challenge Cup that was played before the Veterans’ match, the Singapore Under-16 Selection went down 2-0 to their counterparts in a hard-fought contest.

Captain Iqmal Hazim broke the deadlock on 19 minutes, before Fariz Zhafor added the second on 21 minutes. Singapore had won the inaugural edition of the Schools Challenge Cup last year on penalties.