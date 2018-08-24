Gusta Guzarishah thrilled to play alongside Fandi Ahmad at SOS Cup

Ask Singapore football fans and they will tell you Gusta Guzarishah was one of the Republic’s most creative players who never fulfilled his potential. Come Saturday, the playmaker will have another shot at glory.

In 1998, Gusta Guzarishah was part of the Singapore side that defeated Malaysia 2-0 en route to lifting their maiden Tiger Cup (now AFF Suzuki Cup).

20 years on, the former wonder kid is in line to make his debut for the Singapore Veterans when they take on their Selangor counterparts in the 2018 Sultan of Selangor’s (SOS) Cup on Saturday night.

Gusta made his name in the 90s as a gifted yet maverick midfield playmaker, who has the ability to pull off the spectacular with his superb left foot.

With just 16 Singapore caps to his name, he was however remembered as a player who did not fulfil his fullest potential.

Singaporean fans travelling up to Shah Alam for the annual SOS Cup this weekend will have the chance to catch the former attacker in action as he has been named in the Singapore Veterans’ squad due to some late withdrawals.

“I’m honoured to get the call to join the Singapore Veterans for this SOS Cup,” the 42-year-old told FOX Sports Asia. “They called me two weeks ago to inform me and I was happy to join them.

“I feel really lucky because I only joined them last year. I’m looking forward to play alongside people like Fandi (Ahmad), Syed Faruk, Nazri (Nasir) and Rafi Ali… You can see the bonding is very good among the Veterans and everyone can just joke around with each other.”

Gusta will make his SOS Cup debut along with Azhar Baksin on Saturday night in front of a packed crowd at Shah Alam Stadium – reviving memories of the days when he donned the Singapore National Jersey in his heydays.

“I still remember playing against Malaysia in the opening game of the 1998 Tiger Cup,” he said. “We won that game 2-0 and we became champions that year under Barry Whitbread.

“Now 20 years later to play against a Malaysian team in the Selangor Veterans is quite a special thing for me. I’ve been informed that the crowd tomorrow could be around 70,000 people.

“It’s been a long time since I played in front of this kind of crowd. They’re there to see players like Fandi and Malek (Awab), but it’s nice and makes me feel good to be part of this.”

The Singapore Veterans are bidding to win the SOS Cup for the first time since 2013, when they prevailed 1-0 through Rafi Ali’s looping header.

In last year’s edition held at Singapore’s National Stadium, both sides shared the trophy after a goal-less draw after 40 minutes of regulation time.