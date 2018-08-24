Faris Ramli ready to help Selangor get past Singapore compatriots

Faris Ramli will put friendship aside as he targets Sultan of Selangor’s Cup victory against the Singapore Selection team this weekend.

The annual showpiece event will pit a Selangor Selection side against a team made up of Singapore Premier League (SPL) stars at the Shah Alam Stadium on Saturday.

Despite flashing a big grin when he walked into the hotel lobby where he was greeted by a throng of familiar Singapore faces, Faris knows his allegiance lies with his club, PKNS FC.

The Singaporean is a member of the PKNS squad under Datuk K. Rajagobal and helped the Red Ants to a superb third-place finish in the Malaysia Super League this season.

He will be a key man when the Selangor Selection side walks out onto the pitch come Saturday along with the Selangor FA trio of Rufino Segovia, Amri Yahyah and Razman Roslan.

“Coach Raja has selected a very strong squad for this game and the addition of the Selangor FA players will add even more dimension and quality to the team,” he told FOX Sports Asia.

“It is true that I will be going up against my Singapore friends but this is a Selangor selection versus the best of the SPL so it is about club loyalty and I am a PKNS player.

“This is an important game for Selangor and being a player for PKNS, my only focus is to deliver the trophy for my side and for the fans.”

Having starred in last year’s SOS Cup win for the Singapore Selection – 3-2 victory at the Singapore National Stadium – Faris will now have to walk out on the opposite end and get the job done, something he is ready to do.

He added: “It does feel funny to have won it with the Singapore side last year and now I have to try and beat them!

“But having said that, it will be fun and challenging to be facing some of my national teammates and former club mates. I’m sure we will have a laugh and a few jokes but once the first ball is kicked, it’ll be down to business.

“This year’s Singapore Selection is strong and I don’t think they have come here for a holiday so we need to ensure we take our best form into the game in order to keep the trophy here in Selangor.

“What we will aim to do is to go out there and entertain the crowd with good attacking football and hopefully there will be a few goals.”

While 30 bus-loads of Singapore supporters are expected to arrive at the Shah Alam Stadium on Saturday night to root for their fans, they will be facing a partisan 80,000-strong crowd decked in red and yellow.

Selangor fans will be eager to see how Rufino and Rafael Ramazotti who have a combined tally of 31 league goals between them while Amri Yahyah and Faris provide the ammunition just behind them.

The stage is set for either Faris to create history and become the first player from the Lion City to win it as a Selangor player or for the Singapore Selection side to make it three successive SOS Cup victories.