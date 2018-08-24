Anders Aplin admires King Kazu but focused on victory for Yamaga

If Anders Aplin features in Matsumoto Yamaga’s matchday squad for the first time this weekend, he’ll have a chance to go up against J-League legend Kazuyoshi Miura.

J-League 2 leaders Yamaga entertain Yokohama FC at home on Saturday and have the opportunity to extend their lead at the top with a 17th win of the season.

Yokohama are chasing J1 promotion themselves and currently sit fourth in the standings with 49 points.

While all eyes will be on whether Aplin makes the matchday squad, there will be another player to watch out for as ‘King Kazu’, Yokahama’s 51-year-old striker visits the Matsumotodaira Park Stadium.

“It is really amazing how King Kazu is still going strong after so many years at the top. He is such an icon for Japanese football so it will be a great opportunity to see him in action,” Aplin told FOX Sports Asia.

“As much as I admire him for everything he has done for the sport, I’m a Yamaga player now and all I’m thinking of is my team getting the three points this weekend.”

It has been a couple of weeks since Aplin joined Yamaga on a season-long deal but the defender has yet to make his J-League debut.

Despite only training with the team, Aplin reckons he has already picked up valuable experience and is ready to continue impressing the coaching staff and patiently wait for his time to come.

“It was very tough the first few weeks trying to settle into a different culture, weather and environment,” Aplin said.

“I do spend a couple of hours every day learning the Japanese language so that I can communicate better with my teammates and I try to practice it as much as I can.

“Training sessions are tough but that’s a good thing for me. I’m really looking to challenge myself and improving my game so the tougher the better.”

If Aplin does not make Yamaga’s matchday squad against Yokohama, his next chance to make his debut will come on September 1 when his team travel away to face Mito Hollyhock.