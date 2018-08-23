Singapore Lion City Cup star Nouri comes around after year-long coma

There has been good news coming out this week as Ajax Amsterdam midfielder Abdelhak ‘Appe’ Nouri has come round from a coma, following his collapse in 2017.

Nouri collapsed on the pitch midway through a pre-season friendly against Werder Bremen in July 2017 and suffered severe brain damage that saw him stay in an induced coma for over a year.

Doctors’ assessment after the incident said that his brain damage was “serious and permanent” and that Nouri had no chance of a full recovery.

Things have taken a huge turn in recent days as Nouri’s brother Abderrahim confirmed with Dutch national broadcaster NOS on Sunday that his sibling has begun communicating with the family.

“There is communication,” said Abderrahim. “Not in the beginning. He was just in coma and had his eyes closed. Slowly he was waking up a bit more and more.

“But since December and January, his awareness has become a little better and there is a form of communication. When you asked him something, he opened his mouth or confirmed he understood by raising an eyebrow.

Nouri was on the ascendancy to become an Ajax regular starter after making 15 appearances in his debut season in 2016/17 and the midfielder was destined for the top having been earmarked as one of Dutch football’s brightest talents in the years before.

In 2012, he captained the Ajax U-15 team to the Lion City Cup title in Singapore and went up against some of Singapore’s top youngsters at that time like Adam Swandi and Zulfadhmi Suzliman.

“My friend and I were just talking about Nouri a few weeks ago wondering if there are any updates. I got the chance to play against him in Singapore in 2012 and at that time, he was already very, very good. He had the skills and was a leader for Ajax at that age already,” Adam told FOX Sports Asia.

“Hearing news of him being able to communicate with his family has made my day and I hope he can beat the odds and recover from this. It would be fantastic to see him walk again. You can do it! We are with you.”