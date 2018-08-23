Greatwich opens up on Kaya, Etheridge and the AFF Suzuki Cup

Scott McIntyre spoke to former Azkal and now Kaya manager Chris Greatwich about his coaching experience and the upcoming AFF Suzuki Cup.

Lost in the shuffle of all the talk of Asian coaches not being given a chance to succeed overseas is the fact that there are many who are so serious about the pursuit that rather than waiting for the opportunity to come to them, they’ve got up and gone themselves.

One of those who’s been tipped by numerous well-informed judges as a star coach in the making has taken things even further. He has spent much of the past twelve months in elite company completing his badges in Europe and that’s former Azkals star Chris Greatwich.

Having been an ever-present industrious midfielder in the national setup during a period when the Philippines started to rise to prominence, he was quickly thrust into coaching when his playing career was not even quite at an end.

Following stints as a caretaker and then as the man in charge, the current Kaya manager has just helped to steer the club to a second-placed finish in the Philippines Football League after a 1-1 draw with Stallion Laguna at the weekend.

It’s on the opposite side of the world though where the 34-year-old has been getting much of his education, and where he will return later this year to complete his ‘A’ licence – on a course where he counts no lesser players than former Chelsea & Real Madrid star Ricardo Carvalho, long-time South African captain Steven Pienaar and Atletico Madrid assistant coach Tiago Mendes as his classmates.

Having been in that kind of company has only furthered his drive to be the best coach he can be as he told FOX Sports Asia when we spoke from Manila this week.

“All those people on the course are first-class individuals and on a similar journey to me trying to make our way in the game as coaches, so it’s an incredible resource to have to be able to tap into their experience because I want to be the best coach I can be and coach at the highest level.

“I’ve had three wonderful years with Kaya in being able to get experience under my belt and was also fortunate enough to have been involved in the national setup when we qualified for the Asian Cup, so I’m young and ambitious but also aware I need to stay grounded and wait for my opportunity.”

That opportunity could well manifest itself in some sort of role on the backroom staff for the two huge tournaments that the nation is preparing for over the next six months, starting with the AFF Suzuki Cup – a tournament in which Greatwich declares simply competing is no longer good enough.

“When I first started with the national team as a player expectations were extremely low and it often felt that if we could perhaps get a draw or even keep the score low then we’d done well.

“After a while those expectations became that we should qualify from the group stage of the Suzuki Cup and as time went on they became much higher and now we’re at a point where the target has to be reaching the final.

“We have the experience, our ranking has improved and crucially we now have the players where we have to say that our aim should be to compete to win the Suzuki Cup this year.”

One of those players is a man who’s been garnering international headlines for his heroics with promoted Cardiff City – saving penalties in his first two matches – in the English Premier League and that’s goalkeeper Neil Etheridge – a player that Greatwich knows well.

“I’m so happy for him because he’s not had an easy path to the top and has had a lot of trials and tribulations in getting there and his story is an inspirational one for any young footballer in not giving up.

“Everyone here in the Philippines has been glued to the television when he plays and when he made those penalty saves the whole thing went into overdrive – it’s not just a good story for the Philippines or for Southeast Asia but it’s such a great human story overall.”

As Greatwich told FOX Sports Asia, it’s also a huge benefit for the Azkals to have a player of such stature come back to the national side where he can galvanise the team as well as leading by example and showing the younger players the standards they must set to reach the top.

“I know him on a personal level and we were close as teammates and to see how mature he is when he comes into national camp changes the dynamic in the group.

“He has an aura about him and it’s palpable and you can feel it when he walks in the room but it’s his work ethic that also sets him aside – he’s the first on the training ground and the last to leave.

“He demands more from those around him and for the team during matches when you know you have a keeper of that stature behind you the whole team takes confidence in knowing it will take something special to beat you.”

In an ideal world, the Philippines will soon be at the stage where a local coach is ready to take charge of the national side and that could see the former teammates in Greatwich and Etheridge perhaps one day playing crucial roles in leading the team – on opposite sides of the touchline.

For now though the English-born coach is just learning and absorbing as much as he can – by reading, listening to podcasts and by watching and learning from the best.

He claims influences as far-reaching as Diego Simeone, Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp but takes a key part of his philosophy from a fellow English coach.

“Sean Dyche at Burnley has a term he calls ‘mixed football’ where the team can win through counters or set-pieces but can also play with a possession orientated game.

“There’s elements of being extremely resolute defensively but also being able to play aggressively and try to go toe-to-toe with an opposition when the situation requires it because there are many ways to break teams down and that’s the kind of philosophy I admire.”

A young yet experienced coach who is dedicated to his craft and trying to reach the highest levels of the game – it will be fascinating to follow the next steps in the career of one of Southeast Asia’s most promising young coaches.

Photo: Chris Greatwich/Twitter