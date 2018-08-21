Fab4: Kyaw Ko Ko marks recovery with new hairdo; CV11 switches club… on Wiki

FOX Sports Asia brings you a weekly watch on what Cambodia’s Chan Vathanaka, Keo Sokpheng and Myanmar duo Kyaw Ko Ko and Aung Thu are up to.

Aung Thu – Myanmar and Police Tero FC

Despite the Thai League 1 break, Police Tero ensured that their pitch was not idle with a spate of friendly fixtures.

Over the weekend, the Silver Shields Dragons squared off with Hong Kong’s Tai Po FC at the Boonyachinda Stadium with Marcos Vinicius showcasing his sharpness in front of goal. The Brazilian forward pounced on two stray clearance passes to snag a brace and delivered a 2-0 win.

And the previous weekend, Police Tero gave striker Aung Thu a taste of home when they took on the Myanmar Under-23s and secured a 1-1 draw.

While the Police Tero number 10 was rested for both friendlies, Myanmar international Aung Thu was actively involved in the post-match festivities.

The diminutive 22-year-old got to mingle with his U-23 teammates as well as his countrymen who turned up in numbers to show their support to one of the brightest footballing stars.

Though the crowds were enchanted by the concert featuring contestants from The Voice Myanmar and Miss Myanmar World, there was no doubt in anyone’s mind that Aung Thu was the undisputed homecoming king that day!

Kyaw Ko Ko – Myanmar and Chiangrai United FC

It seems that Lady Luck is smiling brightly at Chiangrai United and Kyaw Ko Ko as there was good news for both parties during the league hiatus.

The Beetles secured their passage to the Thai League Cup semis at the expanse of Air Force Central FC. Winger Sivakorn Tiatrakul scored the lone goal as Chiangrai ran out 1-0 winners. They take on Nakhon Ratchasima FC next on September 19 at the Supachalasai Stadium.

With the Beetles still involved in three different competitions, there is a need for everyone in the squad to be fit and fighting. Which is why the sight of injured striker Kyaw Ko Ko in the club’s gym will bring a smile to head coach Alexandre Gama.

The Beetles number 37, who suffered a serious knee injury early on, was joined by two of his teammates in the recovery session and sported a new shaggy hairdo. New hair, new start for the 25-year-old Myanmar international striker it would seem.

Besides hitting the gym, Kyaw Ko Ko is also hitting up the TV screen as he follows his country’s progress at the Asian Games.

Chan Vathanaka – Cambodia and Boeung Ket FC

It never rains, but it pours with Boeung Ket FC and talismanic playmaker Chan Vathanaka experiencing a week that they will want to forget.

The bad luck started when the Rubbermen number 11 pulled up injured in training prior to the top-of-the-table clash against Nagaworld FC last Saturday.

So there was little that the 24-year-old Cambodia international forward could do as Boeung Ket FC slipped up in the Metfone Cambodia League; going down 2-0 to title contenders Naga World. After a goalless first half, Naga took things up a notch and were rewarded with goals from in-form Mathew Osa and Song Chi-hun.

With the latest result, the Rubbermen ceded top spot to Naga and dropped to second spot. They are two points behind the leaders and hold a one-point advantage over third-placed Visakha FC.

CV11, who was devastated at sustaining the training ground injury, must have been feeling emotional as well when he observed the third anniversary of his grandma’s passing.

But at least his fans gave him something to cheer about as they cheekily edited CV11’s wiki page to reflect that he is a Manchester United player!!! Talk about about having fans who are actually naughty little (Red) Devils hehe…

Keo Sokpheng – Cambodia and Visakha FC

Visakha FC’s Keo Sokpheng ruthless streak in front of goal continues as the the 26-year-old tucked away his sixth goal for the Cambodian League debutants.

Against Soltilo Angkor, the Cambodian international struck the winning goal in the second half after teammate Ngoy Srin had cancelled out Dzarma Bata’s 40th-minute opener.

And despite falling to reigning league champions Boeung Ket FC two weeks ago, Visakha FC are now just one point, and position, behind the second-placed Rubbermen.

Sokpheng, whose goals have played a big part in driving his side up the table, seems to be reaping the benefits of his gym workout as his high fitness levels have enabled him to be razor sharp on the pitch!

