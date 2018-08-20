ASEAN Roster: Hariss eyes Kelantan revenge; deja vu for Thierry and Laly?

FOX Sports Asia brings you the weekly match schedules of the ASEAN football stars who are plying their trade in Thailand and Malaysia.

Brace yourself for deja vu in the Malaysia Cup this week as the 16 footballing teams are poised for the return fixtures in the group stage!

Over the weekend, Johor Darul Ta’zim FC (JDT) were left frustrated as they slumped to their second defeat in the cup as the Southern Tigers went down to Kelantan FA.

The Red Warriors were awarded a penalty, and Brazilian forward Cristiano Sergipano made no mistake from the spot giving his team the lead just before the half-time whistle. The match eventually finished 1-0, but JDT manager Luciano Figueroa felt that his charges were denied a penalty when in-form striker Fernando Marquez was brought down by opposing goalkeeper Faridzuean Kamaruddin.

Johor are now stranded at the bottom of Group C with three points, behind leaders MISC-MIFA, Kelantan FA and Kedah FA. Next up, the 2018 Malaysia Super League title winners welcome the Red Warriors to the Larkin Stadium this coming Sunday and we are pretty sure captain Hariss Harun will have revenge on his mind.

Meanwhile, midfielders Thierry Chantha Bin and David Laly shared the points on Saturday after a thrilling 2-2 draw at the Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Shah Stadium between Terengganu FC and Felcra FC.

The Turtles had winger Ashari Samsudin to thank as he popped up with a second-half brace, but special mention to goalie Suffian Rahman for keeping out a 53rd-minute penalty and earning them the draw! Currently, Terengganu top Group A with seven points after three games while Felcra are rooted in last spot with just two points.

However, the two teams are due to meet again this coming Saturday – but this time at the Kuala Lumpur Stadium!

Having cancelled each other out last week, Cambodia international Thierry Bin and Indonesia international David Laly will both come out all guns blazing knowing that this is their last chance to earn bragging rights over the other.

Weekly Match Schedules (20 to 26 August)

CAMBODIA

Thierry Chantha Bin (Terengganu FC)

Felcra FC vs Terengganu – 25 August 2100HKT

SINGAPORE

Safuwan Baharudin (Pahang FA)

Pahang vs PKNP FC – 25 August 2100HKT

Shahdan Sulaiman (Melaka United FC)

PDRM FA vs Melaka United – 26 August 2100HKT

Hariss Harun (JDT)

JDT vs Kelantan FA – 26 August 2100HKT

INDONESIA

Andik Vermansyah (Kedah FA)

MISC-MIFA vs Kedah – 26 August 2100HKT

David Laly (Felcra FC)

Felcra vs Terengganu FC – 25 August 2100HKT

LAOS

Khamphanh Sonthanalay (Ubon Ratchathani FC)

Ubon Ratchathani vs Phrae United FC – 25 August 1700 HKT

