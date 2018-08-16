Balestier coach Marko Kraljevic to replace Aidil Sharin for SOS Cup

Balestier Khalsa’s Marko Kraljevic will step in for Aidil Sharin as the head coach of the Singapore Selection side for the 2018 Sultan of Selangor’s Cup.

The annual showpiece event is scheduled for August 25 at the Shah Alam Stadium and Home United’s Aidil was initially selected to lead the Singapore side against their Selangor counterparts.

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) revealed the chosen squad but will now need to relook their plans due to the Protectors’ successful AFC Cup run.

Home are due to take on North Korean side April 25 in the Inter-zonal Final over two legs – August 21 (H) and 28 (A) – and Aidil along with the nine players from his club will now be omitted from the SOS Cup.

While FAS have yet to announce the new head coach and squad list, FOX Sports Asia understands that Kraljevic will step up to the plate and has opted to keep the initial squad, along with nine replacements for the Home players.

The nine Home players are Rudy Khairullah, Faizal Roslan, Shakir Hamzah, Aqhari Abdullah, Hafiz Nor, Izzdin Shafiq, M. Anumanthan, Shahril Ishak and Song Ui-young.

SCHEDULE OF MATCHES