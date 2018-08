Dollah, Zainal and Azman lead charge for 2018 Sultan of Selangor’s Cup

Selangor have named a star-studded roster for the 2018 Sultan of Selangor’s Cup Veterans match against the Singapore Veterans led by Fandi Ahmad.

The game is scheduled for 25 August at the Shah Alam Stadium and Selangor are not taking things lightly with some of the state’s biggest legends in line to start the game.

Aide Iskandar and Razali Saad will have their hands full trying to stop Zainal Abidin, Dollah Salleh and Azman Adnan.

Mubin Mokhtar, Dato Soh Chin Aun and Shahrin Majid are also in the squad to add even more stardust to the prestigious event.

2018 Selangor Veterans squad: Dato Santokh Singh, Dato Soh Chin Aun, Reduan Abdullah, Khalid Ali, A. Jayakanthan, Zainal Nordin, Gani Ali, Karim Pin, Reman Ragunathan, P. Maniam, Anuar Abu Bakar, Azman Adnan, Wan Mustafa, Mubin Mokhtar, Shahril Arsat, Shahrin Majid, Tain Sulaiman, K. Sanbagamaran, Asmawi Bakiri, V. Murugan (G), Azlisham Ibrahim (GK), Dollah Salleh, Zainal Abidin Hassan, K. Gunalan, Ismail Ibrahim