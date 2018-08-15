Samuel Eto’o convinced by Xavi, Sneijder to join Qatar SC

Cameroon legend Samuel Eto’o has revealed that encouraging words from former team-mates Xavi and Wesley Sneijder helped in his decision to join Qatar SC.

Eto’o was unveiled as Qatar SC’s latest signing on Tuesday and could make his Qatar Stars League as soon as this Friday, with his new club currently fifth on the table after picking up three points from their opening two games of the 2018/19 campaign.

There have been shortage of famous names plying their trade in Qatar in recent times, with ex-Atletico Madrid captain Gabi and former Netherlands enforcer Nigel de Jong among the new arrivals this season.

#فضل_عمر ” كابتن فريق #نادي_قطر يرحب بزميله اللاعب المحترف الكاميروني #صاموئيل_ايتو ويتمنى له التوفيق مع الفريق القطراوي pic.twitter.com/6CHv7ki7rU — Qatar Sports Club (@QatarSportClub) August 14, 2018

And Eto’o admits it was advice from Xavi and Sneijder, whom he won the UEFA Champions League with at Barcelona and Inter Milan respectively, which helped him decide on this latest move.

“Xavi and Sneijder are [among my] best friends,” he said, according to the Asian Football Confederation’s official website.

“Before I came to Qatar, I spoke to them and they told me to seize the experience and that it is good to play here.”

Eto’o is no stranger to success having won the Champions League thrice, along with three La Liga titles and one Serie A crown since making his debut in 1997.