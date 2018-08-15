Fandi, Malek and Nazri lead Singapore Veterans for Sultan of Selangor’s Cup

The Singapore Veterans team named a strong 21-man squad for the upcoming Sultan of Selangor’s Cup that is scheduled for August 25 at the Shah Alam Stadium.

This will be the 17th edition of the prestigious event and the Selangor Selection team will be eager to put one over their Singapore counterparts on home soil.

Some of Singapore football’s biggest household names like Fandi Ahmad, Malek Awab, Nazri Nasir and Rafi Ali are all in the squad along with Aide Iskandar, Samawira Basri, Zulkarnaen Zainal, Steven Tan and Razali Saad.

2018 Singapore Veterans Team

Goalkeepers: Rezal Hassan, Shahri Rahim

Defenders: Aide Iskandar, E. Manimohan, Idham Riduan, Ishak Saad, Razali Saad, Zulkarnaen Zainal

Midfielders: Fahmie Abdullah, Kamalruzaman Zainal, Malek Awab, Nazri Nasir, Rafi Ali, Samawira Basri, Syed Faruk, Yahya Madon

Forwards: Dalis Supait, Fandi Ahmad, Nahar Daud, Steven Tan, Tay Peng Kee