Singapore’s Faris Ramli named in Rajagobal’s Sultan of Selangor’s Cup squad

K. Rajagobal has named a 20-man squad for the Selangor Selection side that will take on a Singapore Selection at the 2018 Sultan of Selangor’s Cup on August 25.

The game is an annual showpiece event which brings the best Selangor and Singapore players together along with a legends’ exhibition game.

The Selangor Selection team lost 3-2 last year to their Singapore counterparts at the National Stadium in Kallang and the game will now return to the Shah Alam Stadium.

Rajagobal has assembled a team consisting mainly of his own PKNS Selangor stars but two Selangor FA strikers – Amri Yahyah and Rufino Segovia – have been included.

This will also be the first time supporters witness a Singaporean play for the Selangor Selection side as Faris Ramli is slated to participate as part of the PKNS setup. His involvement remains doubtful as his wife is due for delivery this month.

Other stars to look out for include Zach Anderson, Rafael Ramazotti, K. Reuben and Mahali Jasuli. Danial Ting and Nurridzuan Hassan Saari.

Selangor Selection squad: Zarif Irfan Hashimuddin, Shahril Sa’ari, K. Reuben, Zach Anderson, Rodney Celvin Akwensivie, Qayyum Marjoni Sabil, P. Gunalan, M. Sivakumar, Danial Ting, Faris Ramli, Bruneo Oliveira de Matos, Nurridzuan Hassan Saari, Safee Sali, Mahali Jasuli, Amri Yahyah, Khyril Muhymeen Zambri, Rufino Segovia, Rafael Ramazotti, Romel Oswaldo, Nik Shahrul Azim,

Photo credit: PKNS Facebook