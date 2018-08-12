Asian Games 2018: Lilipaly double gets Indonesia up and running

Hosts Indonesia got their Asian Games 2018 campaign off to a flyer as they claimed an emphatic 4-0 Group A win over Chinese Taipei on Sunday.

Following a goalless first half at the Patriot Stadium, Stefano Lilipaly broke the deadlock seven minutes after the hour mark when het met Febri Haryadi’s freekick at the near post with a powerful header into the back of the net.

Beto then doubled Garuda’s lead four minutes later when he slotted home from a clever layoff by Lilipaly, who then made it 3-0 in the 76th minute with a stunning bicycle kick into the bottom corner.

Indonesia meraih kemenangan meyakinkan atas Chinese Taipei pada laga pertamanya di Asian Games 2018.#PSSINow #KitaGaruda #AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/ABjUoaSZyb — PSSI (@PSSI) August 12, 2018

And, in the third minute of injury-time, Muhammad Hargianto added a fourth when he sent a low 25-yard drive past Pan Wen-chieh to complete the rout for his side.

Earlier on Sunday, Palestine came from behind to beat Laos 2-1 as late goals by Shehab Qumbor and Abdelatif Bahdari cancelled out Phoutthasay Khochalern’s opener.

The results mean Palestine currently have lead Group A on four points, although Indonesia and Hong Kong are both a point behind with a game in hand.